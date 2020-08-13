Locals compete at Waterford Invitational

BEVERLY, Ohio — The locals dominated the final results, but a few outsiders managed to sneak away with some serious hardware.

Gallia Academy sophomore Laith Hamid and Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill both earned spots on their respective all-tournament teams following the completion of the 2020 Waterford Invitational held Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course.

Hamid not only posted the low score over 18 holes in the White Division for big schools, but Hamid also ended up firing the lowest overall round on the day with an even par effort of 70. In earning medalist honors, Hamid was the first selection to the boys all-tournament first team.

Grayson Herb of Marietta and Seth Dennis of Warren were the overall runners-up with identical rounds of 71. The Marietta duo of J.B. Wharff and Nick Earley completed the boys first team with matching efforts of 73.

Marietta A won the boys big school (White Division) team title with a final tally of 294. Warren A was the runner-up with a 308, while Gallia Academy ended up third out of eight teams with a 316.

Cooper Davis followed Hamid with a 78, while Hunter Cook and William Hendrickson completed the Blue Devil tally with respective rounds of 80 and 88. Beau Johnson also shot an 89 for the Gallia Academy boys squad.

Fort Frye captured the small school (Green Division) team title with a winning mark of 325. Frontier was the overall runner-up out of 11 teams with a 339, while Belpre A (346), Federal Hocking (353) and Southern (374) competed the top five positions.

Dawson Layton of Fort Frye and Jacob Smeeks of Belpre shared Green Division medalist honors with matching rounds of 75.

That duo was joined on the boys all-tournament second team by Logan Offenberger (74) of Marietta, as well as Bryce Schilling of Fort Frye and Chance Weihl of Warren.

Schilling and Weihl advanced to the second team on a tiebreaker that left Caleb Davis of Warren off the list. Schilling, Weihl and Davis all posted respective rounds of 76.

Tanner Lisle paced SHS with an 87, followed by Ryan Laudermilt with a 92 and Jacob Milliron with a 97. David Shaver completed the Tornado tally with a 98, while Lance Stewart posted a 117.

Warren won the girls division title with a final tally of 350. Marietta was second out of six teams with a 363, while Gallia Academy (367), Logan (389) and Meigs (390) completed the top five positions.

Ella Keffer of Fort Frye posted medalist honors with an 11-over par round of 81. Keffer was joined on the girls all-tournament team by Hollis Sturgill (82) of Warren, Saylor Wharff (82) of Marietta, Cotterill (83) and Ashley Aldridge (84) of Logan.

Maddi Meadows paced GAHS with an 87, followed by Abby Hammons with an 88 and Emma Hammons with a 93. Kylee Cook completed the team score with a 99, while Avery Minton also shot a 105.

Kylee Robinson followed Cotterill for Meigs with a 96. Olivia Haggy and Lorena Kennedy completed the MHS team tally with respective efforts of 102 and 109.

