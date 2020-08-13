Fairland hosts OVC volleyball preview

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland High School will host the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference volleyball preview on Saturday, Aug. 22, in Lawrence County.

The 8-school preview begins at 1 p.m. when Chesapeake and South Point start the first of four scrimmages.

Rock Hill faces Gallia Academy at 2:30 p.m., followed by Coal Grove and Ironton at 4 p.m.

Fairland and Portsmouth face off in the finale at 5:30 p.m.

The gym will be cleared between each of the four contests and face masks will be required by every fan.

Tickets are $5 apiece and can be purchased at each of the home schools.

Tickets will be pre-sale only and each player will be allotted four tickets.

The Blue Angels enter the 2020 campaign with six consecutive league titles while also posting back-to-back straight-game sweeps against OVC opponents the last two years.

GAHS has won 91 consecutive league games and 57 straight OVC matches overall, as well as earned a trio of unbeaten OVC crowns the past three seasons. That also includes 30 consecutive straight-game wins within conference play.

Gallia Academy has also won at least 20 games and a sectional title over each of the past five seasons.

Gallia Academy freshman Callie Wilson bumps a ball in the air between teammates Jenna Harrison, left, and Alex Barnes (5) during a volleyball match against Alexander on Aug. 26, 2019, in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_GA-Wilson.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Callie Wilson bumps a ball in the air between teammates Jenna Harrison, left, and Alex Barnes (5) during a volleyball match against Alexander on Aug. 26, 2019, in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

