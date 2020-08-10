Blue Devils have new football schedule

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Blue Devils have their new schedule.

Now the hope is that they’ll get the chance to partake in it.

The Gallia Academy varsity football team revised its 2020 gridiron campaign on Monday to accommodate the new 6-week format put out on Friday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The Blue Devils will face every team except Chesapeake in the Ohio Valley Conference over the course of the regular season, with the opening game now slated at home against South Point on Friday, Aug. 28.

GAHS then travels to Ironton in Week 2 before coming home again to face Rock Hill on Sept. 11. The Blue Devils complete the back half of the regular season at Coal Grove (Sept. 18) and at Portsmouth (Oct. 2), with the final home game at Memorial Field slated in between against Fairland on Sept. 25.

Besides Chesapeake, Gallia Academy had games against Meigs, Point Pleasant and Western Brown removed from its original 2020 football schedule.

All games still on Gallia Academy’s schedule are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

