Blue Devils 7th at Portsmouth Invite

McDERMOTT, Ohio — The Gallia Academy boys golf team started the 2020 golf season on Thursday by placing seventh out of 15 teams at the Portsmouth Invitational held at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils finished 19 shots back of the eventual winning tally after recording a team score of 353. Laith Hamid paced GAHS with an 81, with Cooper Davis and Hunter Cook respectively following with an 86 and a 90.

William Hendrickson completed the team tally with a 96, while Cody Bowman also shot a round of 110 for the Blue and White.

Wheelersburg won the team title with a 334, finishing 10 shots ahead of the entire field. Chesapeake edged out Manchester for second place with a tiebreaker as both squads fired identical scores of 344.

Teays Valley (347), Fairland (349) and West Union (351) claimed the four through six spots ahead of Gallia Academy. North Adams (359), Belpre (376) and Peebles (377) rounded out the top 10 positions.

Trevin Mault of Wheelersburg won medalist honors with a 1-under par round of 71. Daulton McDonald of Manchester was the overall runner-up with a 74.

