Meigs, Southern open golf season

JACKSON, Ohio — Both Southern and Meigs opened the 2020 boys golf season on Thursday during the Vinton County Invitational held at Franklin County Golf Club.

The Tornadoes finished in the middle of the pack with a seventh place effort of 376, while the Marauders were 11th overall with a 442.

Marietta A won the team title with an impressive 16-shot victory over the field by carding a 317. Belpre was the overall runner-up with a 333, with Federal Hocking (342), Athens (351) and Marietta B (361) rounding out the top five positions.

Tanner Lisle paced Southern with an 87, with David Shaver and Ryan Laudermilt respectively firing rounds of 92 and 97. Both Jacob Milliron and Lance Stewart posted identical efforts of 100.

Coen Hall led Meigs with a 105, followed by Landon McGee and Payton Brown with respective efforts of 109 and 111. Gunner Peavley completed the team score with a 117.

A.J. Graham of Marietta won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 74.

