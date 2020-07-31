Recent South Gallia High School graduate Savannah St. Clair, seated center, will continue her cheerleading career at the University of Rio Grande after signing with the RedStorm on June 10. Savannah brings eight years of experience to the squad and plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Savannah is joined by her parents, Robert and Angie St. Clair, at the table. Standing in back are SGHS Principal Bray Shamblin, SGHS varsity cheer coach Leda Harrison and Rio Grande varsity cheer coach Gwendolyn Rose. (Submitted photo)

