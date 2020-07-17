Hargraves continues to lead Riverside Senior league

MASON, W.Va. — Charlie Hargraves of New Haven has 86 points to lead Dewey Smith of Bidwell, Ohio, with his 74 points thus far in the 2020 Senior League Season at Riverside. Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant has 68.5 points to hold down third place. A total of 60 players made up 15 teams of four players each on Tuesday.

There was a tie for the low score of the day with 56 (14 under par) by the team of Carl Stone of Spencer, Phil Burgess of Racine, Cliff Gordon of West Columbia and Kenny Greene of Hartford and the team of Charlie Hargraves of New Haven, Randall Thornhill of Ravenswood, Doug Henderson of Point Pleasant and Albert Durst of Leon.

Third place was a score of 59 (11 under par) by the team Harry Queen, Jeff Hubbard, Bobby Watson and Jim Turley.

The closest to the pin winners were Bobby Watson on the 9th hole and Randall Thornhill on the 14th hole.

The current top 10 in the standings for the season are as follows:

Charlie Hargraves (86); Dewey Smith (74); Kenny Pridemore (68.5); Doug Henderson (67); Jim Gress (66); Cliff Gordon (66); Bill Yoho (64.5); Albert Durst (63.5); Tom Fisher (62); Gene Thomas (61); and Carl Stone (61).

