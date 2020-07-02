Hargraves still on top in Riverside Seniors

MASON, W.Va. — Charlie Hargraves of New Haven has kept his lead in the Riverside Senior Men’s Golf League through the first month of the coronavirus-shortened season.

Hargraves has a total of 60 points to lead Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant with his 56.5 points. Bill Yoho of New Haven has 55.5 points to hold down third place.

A total of 52 players were on hand for Tuesday’s match play making up 13 teams of four players.

There was a three way tie for low score at 60 (-10 under par) between the teams of: Kenny Pridmore, Jim Blake, Doug Henderson and Albert Durst; Charlie Hargraves, Bill Yoho, Bill Carney and Ed Coon; and Jim Gress, Randall Thornhill, Jim Lawrence and Buford Brown.

The closest to the pin winners were Charlie Hargraves on the 9th hole and Jimmy Gress on the 14th hold.

The top-10 standings from the 2020 Riverside Senior men’s golf league are as follows: Charlie Hargraves (60 points), Kenny Pridmore (56.5 points), Bill Yoho (55.5 points), Dewey Smith (54.5 points), Jim Gress (54.5 points), J.J. Hemsley (48.5 points), Fred Pyles (47.5 points), Mike Fetty (46.5 points), Albert Durst (46.5 points), Buford Brown (46 points) and John Williams (46 points).

