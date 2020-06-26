Jordan to play in NS game

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One more time in the Red and Black before heading off to play in the Blue and Gold.

Shortstop Peyton Jordan will don a Point Pleasant softball jersey one last time on Thursday, July 9, at the 2020 Class AA-A Region IV North-South Classic being held at Buffalo High School.

Jordan — a varsity starter since her freshman campaign and a two-time all-state recipient — will be part of a group of seniors from around the region taking part in an all-star game to commemorate their respective high school careers.

Jordan, who is headed to Morehead State University for softball, is really looking forward to getting to play in a meaningful softball game during her senior year … particularly one with such talent and similar senior memories.

“It means a lot knowing that I get to wear my high school jersey one last time since I truly didn’t get to wear it once my senior year,” Jordan said. “Playing varsity these past three years had me very anxious and excited to start my senior year. With just the one scrimmage that we had, I could tell we were going to be strong team this year. Just knowing I didn’t even get to experience my senior year has been tough, but now I’ll get wear my jersey one last time. I am very sad that it will be my last time, but also very fortunate I am able to do so one last time considering all that we’ve been through with the virus.

“I’m so glad I get to play one last time against the local West Virginia girls that I have competed with for so many years and I’m excited to see old friends and make some new friends along the way.”

PPHS softball coach James Higginbotham, who was on vacation in Florida at the time of the announcement, made sure to take some time to acknowledge Jordan’s selection to such an event.

”It’s just great for Peyton to get to play one last time representing the school,” Higginbotham said. “It was disappointing for her that she couldn’t play her senior year. She has started since her freshmen year and was looking forward to having a great senior year. She puts an enormous amount of time and work in to become a better player and I wish her well as she goes to play in college.”

One game and one night won’t make up for the lost memories created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jordan — perhaps humbled by the events of the last few months — believes that an event like this will help bring some closure to the players involved.

After all, it will be more than most are getting as graduation ceremonies commence.

“Being a senior through these last three months has been very difficult not only dealing with softball, but everything you are supposed to enjoy your senior year. It’s hard being a softball player at this time and knowing I’m not allowed to practice with my team or even go to the field,” Jordan said. “Looking at this year’s schedule, knowing you’re supposed to be playing a game while you’re stuck at home, was probably one of the hardest things to go through. Not getting to experience my first and last home game, senior night, or sectional games was really tough as well.

“But, I have learned to not take a second for granted while I’m on the field and to always play like it’s my last. I’m very thankful for the time I had at Point and will forever cherish all the memories made over the years playing softball.”

Wahama’s Hannah Rose has also been selected to play in the Region IV North-South Classic at Buffalo High School.

Ohio Valley Publishing reached out to the Rose family on Friday and hopes to have Hannah’s story available for the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant shortstop Peyton Jordan releases a throw to first base during a March 25, 2019, softball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_PP-Jordan.jpg Point Pleasant shortstop Peyton Jordan releases a throw to first base during a March 25, 2019, softball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point senior to take part in Region IV all-star softball event

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.