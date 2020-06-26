Meigs GC Juniors complete Week 2

POMEROY, Ohio — The second round of the inaugural Meigs Golf Course Junior League kicked off Thursday with 45 players participating in the opening 9-hole event in Meigs County.

Meigs Golf Course is offering a free 4-week golfing league for both boys and girls ages 19-and-under, with each gender broken down into four divisions based on age.

Meigs Golf Course will be hosting rounds on the Thursdays of July 2 and July 9. Food is provided to the participants at the end of each daily event.

The 17-19 year old division tees off at 9 a.m., with the 14-16 year old group following at 9:30 a.m. The 11-13 groups tee off at 10 a.m., while 10-and-under begin their rounds at 10:30 a.m. All players should register 15 minutes prior to their designated tee times.

New golfers are welcome to enter any weekly event, regardless of missing any of the prior competitions. Social distancing is encouraged for both players and spectators.

Spectator carts are available for $10 apiece. The league also welcomes any sponsors or volunteers to help with registration.

Whit Byrd of Pomeroy came away with top honors in the 17-19 Boys Division, firing a 4-over par round of 38.

Nathan Shadik of Athens posted the lowest overall score on the day while winning the 14-16 Boys Division with a 3-over par 37.

Elijah Grady of Point Pleasant captured the Boys 11-13 Division with a 47, while Reed Fowler of Pomeroy claimed the Boys 10-and-under title with a 65.

Haley Pierson of Leon was the lone female entrant in the 17-19 Division and posted the best overall girls score with a 12-over par round of 46.

Sydney Stout of Syracuse won the Girls 11-13 Division with a 56, while Emma Leachman of East Letart and Brooklyn Smith of Letart shared the 10-and-under title with matching efforts of 75.

There were no female competitors in the 14-16 Division.

For more information about the Meigs Golf Course Junior League, contact Tom Cremeans at 304-675-0091 or call the Meigs Golf Course at 740-992-6312.

Meigs GC Junior League Week 1 results

BOYS 17-19

Whit Byrd (38); Ben Pratt and Tyson Smith (41); Matthew McDonald (42); Wyatt Nicholson (45); Dalton Skinner (48); Connor Truax (49).

BOYS 14-16

Nathan Shadik (37); Connor Ingels (41); Ethan Short (43); Joe Milhoan (44); Tanner Lisle (48); Landon Atha (49); Brennen Sang (50); Landon McGee (53); Caleb Pierson and Sam Huston (56); Weston Higginbotham (59); Zack King (60); Ryan Perry (67).

BOYS 11-13

Elijah Grady (47); Noah Leachman (50); Riley Cotterill (54); Gunner Cleland (55) Wyatt McCune (56); Hunter Miller (59); Timmy Russell and Nate Harris (63).

BOYS 10-&-UNDER

Reed Fowler (65); Porter Midkiff (66); Jeremiah Martin and Greyson Duvall (67); Landon Cundiff (68); Case Dettwiller (69); Asa Cleland (72); Noah Will (73); Blake Justice (78).

GIRLS 17-19

Haley Pierson (46).

GIRLS 14-16

No participants.

GIRLS 11-13

Sydney Stout (56); Ali Norris (57); Bailey Smith (64); Katie Caldwell (77).

GIRLS 10-&-UNDER

Emma Leachman and Brooklyn Smith (75); Ella Caldwell (80).

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Katie Caldwell, of Racine, Ohio, watches a fairway shot take flight on the on the third hole during Thursday’s second week of the Meigs Golf Course Junior League being held in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.27-OH-KCaldwell.jpg Katie Caldwell, of Racine, Ohio, watches a fairway shot take flight on the on the third hole during Thursday’s second week of the Meigs Golf Course Junior League being held in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gunner Cleland, of Racine, Ohio, watches a tee shot take flight on the first hole during Thursday’s second week of the Meigs Golf Course Junior League being held in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.27-OH-Gunner.jpg Gunner Cleland, of Racine, Ohio, watches a tee shot take flight on the first hole during Thursday’s second week of the Meigs Golf Course Junior League being held in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.