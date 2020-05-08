Southern Ohio Copperheads pledge to keep baseball in southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio — The Southern Ohio Copperheads revealed on April 22 there would be no baseball played in the Bob Wren Stadium this summer. The community owned, student operated organization has since committed to keeping baseball alive — even if that means playing virtually.

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Copperhead, Coach, Umpire? A group of collegiate students, better known as the directors have created their own spin on “Fantasy Baseball”. This season the organization needs help filling the 2020 virtual roster.

All are welcome to enter into the inaugural 2020 Copperhead Draft. Drafted players will be able to see themselves on the Copperheads MLB the show. All games will be live-streamed and open to the public.The team will keep the same game schedule with opening day launching June 12, 2020.

By donating $25 to the cause each fan will be entered into a raffle to become the Southern Ohio Copperheads Fan of the Year and will have an entire game dedicated to them during the 2021 season. The Copperheads will wear customized jerseys embroidered with the fans first name and hats with their face as the logo. All customized memorabilia will go home with the winner following the game.

The first priority of being a community team is to unite fans and free their minds from the pressures of everyday life. The Southern Ohio Copperheads are committed to doing that in every way possible.

Copperheads Assistant General Manager, CJ Hurley says “The goal of the virtual season is to spread joy and cheer to Southeast Ohio, while raising money for traditional baseball in future years to come.”

The unorthodox season has boosted student learning and challenged their creativity. For more information visit Copperheadbaseball.com

See Tomorrow’s Pros Today.

The Southern Ohio Copperheads were founded in 2002 and are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. The Copperheads play at Bob Wren Stadium. The organization takes pride in providing one of the best sources of family-fun and affordable entertainment.

The non-profit organization is community owned, student operated and dedicated to being the summer pulse of Southeast Ohio.