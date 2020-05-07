GA lands 6 on All-OVC softball

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not a participation medal, but rather an honor for staying committed throughout the years.

The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Tuesday that every senior softball athlete at each school had been honorarily named to the 2020 All-OVC teams, which would normally be determined by the coaches at the end of the regular season.

With the 2020 spring sports season being cancelled before it even began due to concerns with COVID-19, none of the eight schools within the OVC managed to get a single game in this year.

Nonetheless, the OVC decided that the best way to honor all of its softball seniors that lost their final season of prep competition was to give each of them all-league accolades.

There were 31 total recipients in all, with Gallia Academy coming away with six of those selections.

The Blue Angels were represented by Alex Barnes, Chasity Adams, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris and Bailey Meadows.

Ironton led the way with seven total honorees, followed by GAHS with a half-dozen selections. Rock Hill, South Point and Portsmouth each had four choices, while Fairland, Chesapeake and Coal Grove respectively added three, two and one selections to the group.

Below are complete lists of the 2020 All-OVC softball team.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Alex Barnes, Chasity Adams, Airika Barr, Alexis Chapman, Grace Harris, Bailey Meadows.

IRONTON: Riley Schreck, Demi Sands, Peighton Rowe, M’Kenzie McMaster, Taiya Hamlet, Mary Beth Burton, Briley Bond.

ROCK HILL: Baylie Harrah, Keilie Adams, Grace Stevens, Rileigh Morris.

SOUTH POINT: Isabella Arthur, Emily Byrd, Delaney Dickess, Sarah Ward.

FAIRLAND: Holli Leep, Olivia Burge, Alexis Alexander.

CHESAPEAKE: Ashley Tackett, Katy Spears.

COAL GROVE: Kaesie Williams.

PORTSMOUTH: Jacqueline Bautista, Cassie Potts, Layla Kegg, Marissa Soto.

Gallia Academy’s Bailey Meadows swings at a pitch during an April 15, 2019, contest against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_GA-Meadows.jpg Gallia Academy’s Bailey Meadows swings at a pitch during an April 15, 2019, contest against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Alex Barnes makes a throw to first from her knees during an April 29, 2019, contest against Coal Grove in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_GA-Barnes.jpg Gallia Academy’s Alex Barnes makes a throw to first from her knees during an April 29, 2019, contest against Coal Grove in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

