OVP sports briefs

Rio hosting Jim Marshall Memorial golf outing

JACKSON, Ohio — The Veterans Association at the University of Rio Grande will host their 3rd annual Jim Marshall Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 13, at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and the format is a 4-man scramble. The cost is $50 per player, plus mulligans are available for $10 per individual. There is also a $20 skins fee per team, with cash prizes available for skins.

Prizes will be awarded, plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. Beer will be available for purchase at the event as well.

Hole and tee box sponsorship is available at a cost of $100 per hole or tee box.

All funds raised from the event helps Rio Grande honor veterans at the 2020 Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award Banquet — an annual event held every year the last Saturday of October. This year’s banquet is slated for Oct. 31.

For more information, to register or to set up a sponsorship, contact Delyssa Edwards by email at dedwards@rio.edu or by phone at 740-245-4427.