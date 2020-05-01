OHSAA volleyball divisions released

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s going to be more of the same … as long as the fall sports season becomes a reality.

All six local volleyball programs ended up landing in the same spots they were in a year ago with the release of the 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association divisional assignments for volleyball.

Provided a return to normalcy, half of the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s programs will again be competing at the Division II level. Those teams include Gallia Academy, River Valley and Meigs.

Eastern will once again be the area’s lone Division III program, while South Gallia and Southern are once again in their traditional spots in the Division IV level.

In fact, there were no divisional changes in volleyball for any program in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio or Hocking divisions, as well as zero changes in the Ohio Valley Conference either.

Eastern and Federal Hocking remain as the lone D-3 programs in the TVC Hocking, while the league is rounded out by D-4 programs Southern, South Gallia, Waterford, Belpre and Trimble.

Neither Wahama nor Miller are members of the TVC Hocking headed into the 2020-21 school year.

River Valley and Meigs join Vinton County and Athens as D-2 members in the TVC Ohio, with Alexander, Wellston and Nelsonville-York completing the league as Division III schools.

Gallia Academy is the lone D-2 competitor within OVC play. Chesapeake, Ironton, Fairland, Coal Grove, South Point, Rock Hill and Portsmouth again enter the volleyball season as D-3 programs.

The only significant changes within the southeast portion of the state occurred with Marietta and Chillicothe being moved up from D-2 to Division I.

Visit ohsaa.org on the web for complete lists of the 2020 divisional assignments for volleyball.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

