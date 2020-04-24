Dotson signs with GSC volleyball

Point Pleasant senior Olivia Dotson, seated center, will be continuing her volleyball career after signing with Glenville State College on Thursday, March 19, during a ceremony held at her home in Point Pleasant. Dotson — a 4-year starter and the all-time assists leader for the Lady Knights — currently owns a 3.5 grade-point average and plans to major in Athletic Conditioning and Coaching. Olivia is joined in front by her parents, Julie and Matt Dotson. Olivia’s brother Ethan and sister Brenna are also standing in back. An official signing event at the school was not possible due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Dotson is the first PPHS volleyball player to sign with a college program. The NCAA Division II Pioneers are based in Glenville (WV) and are members of the Mountain East Conference. (Submitted photo)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_PP-Dotson.jpg