Bush named to Class AA boys team

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant junior Hunter Bush was the lone Mason County athlete chosen to the 2020 Class AA all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Bush — a 6-foot-2 guard — led the Big Blacks in scoring with 19.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per outing while becoming the seventh member of the 1,000-point club in PPHS boys history.

It is the second straight honorable mention selection for Bush in basketball as Point Pleasant finished the year with an 11-12 overall record.

Obinna Anochili-Killen of Chapmanville was named the first team captain, while Drew Hatfield of Mingo Central was the second team captain. Andrew Shull of Chapmanville was the third team captain.

The Class AA all-state boys basketball team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville (Captain); Braeden Crews, Bluefield; David Early, Logan; Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior; Luke LeRose, Shady Spring; Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd; Isaac McKneely, Poca; Tommy Williams, Shady Spring.

SECOND TEAM

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central (Captain); Jansen Knotts, Frankfort; Sean Martin, Bluefield; Khori Miles, Robert C Byrd; Brayden Miller, Roane County; Gunner Murphy, North Marion; Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport; Jadyn Stewart, Braxton County.

THIRD TEAM

Austin Ball, Man; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Jared Cannady, Independence; Jon Hamilton, Scott; Kolton Painter, Nitro; Shad Sauvage, James Monroe; Andrew Shull, Chapmanville (Captain); Zach Taylor, Oak Glen.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gavin Asterino, East Fairmont; Jagger Bell, Scott; Jack Bifano, Bridgeport; Ethan Blackburn, Westside; David Blanco, Frankfort; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Grant Bonner, Herbert Hoover; Nick Bryant, Wayne; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Jacob Clark, Oak Glen; Brody Danberry, Sissonville; Jack Faulkner, Grafton; Christian Frye, Winfield; Kyle Gannon, Lewis County; Elijah Gillette, Weir; Mitchell Hainer, Logan; Jahiem House, Bluefield; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C Byrd; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Jason Manns, Oak Hill; Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour; Michael McKinney, Independence; Peyton Meadows, PikeView; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Philip Mullins, Chapmanville; Kaulin Parris, Bluefield; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Colten Pritt, Clay County; Daniel Reed, Westside; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Shawn See, Keyser; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Kolby Stiltner, Wayne; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Tyler Toler, Braxton County; Joseph Udoh, Sissonville; A.J. Williams, Liberty (Raleigh), Caleb Blevins, Man.

Point Pleasant junior Hunter Bush, middle, releases a shot between a pair of Ripley defenders during a Feb. 6 boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_2.6-PP-Bush.jpg Point Pleasant junior Hunter Bush, middle, releases a shot between a pair of Ripley defenders during a Feb. 6 boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

