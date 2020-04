Pictured are members of the 2020 Southern High School varsity baseball team. Kneeling in the front row, from left, are Cole Steele, Coltin Parker, Gage Shuler and John Ginther. Standing in the middle row, are Layne Reuter, Lance Stewart, Griffen Miller, Jacob Milliron, and Ryan Laudermilt. Standing in the back row are Jonah Diddle, Will Wickline, Arrow Drummer, Lincoln Rose and Matt Hall. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

