Meadows signs with Rio Grande golf

Gallia Academy senior Bailey Meadows, seated second from right, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande on Monday, March 9, during a ceremony held inside Gallia Academy High School. Meadows — a 2-time all-league and 2-time all-district selection — was the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference individual runner-up and was also part of the 2018 GAHS squad that competed at state. Meadows — who owns the program’s records for low 9 (35) and low 18 (80) scores in a match — plans to major in Education and currently holds a 3.9 grade-point average. Bailey is joined at the table by his mother and father, Bobbie and Tom Meadows, as well as sister Maddi Meadows (left). Standing in back, from left, are Rio Grande assistant coach J.P. Davis, GAHS girls assistant coach Mark Allen Jr., GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS girls coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande golf coach Keith Wilson. The RedStorm — based out of Rio Grande, Ohio — are NAIA members of the River States Conference. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

