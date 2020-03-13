Bobcats release 2020 football schedule

ATHENS, Ohio — A balanced slate awaits the 2020 Bobcats.

The Ohio University football team — which recently released its 2020 schedule — will have four games in each September, October and November this coming season, with the Green and White playing in Peden Stadium twice each month.

Ohio opens the year in Athens, with North Carolina Central visiting the Green and White on Sept. 5. The Eagles are in the Football Championship Subdivision, and are from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bobcats are unbeaten in 14 chances against FCS opponents in head coach Frank Solich’s tenure.

Seven days later, the Bobcats have their lone meeting against a Power-5 opponent, as they visit Boston College, out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Ohio won its only previous meeting with the Golden Eagles, 23-14 at BC in 1966.

On Sept. 19, the Bobcats will be back home to host non-conference rival Marshall in the 61st Battle for the Bell. The Thundering Herd won last year’s meeting by a 33-31 clip, but Marshall hasn’t won in Athens since 2004, giving OU three straight home wins against the Herd.

The Green and White meet with another pack of Bobcats to finish the month, as Ohio visits Texas State on Sept. 26. OU lost its only previous meeting with the Sun Belt Conference’s Bobcats, as Texas State won 56-54 in three overtimes at Peden Stadium in the 2016 season opener. This is Ohio’s first trip to Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Ohio begins its Mid-American Conference schedule at Toledo on Oct. 3. The Bobcats have won two in a row against the Golden Rockets.

The Bobcats celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 10 against Eastern Michigan. Ohio has won 10 of its last 12 meetings with EMU.

Toledo and Eastern Michigan were tied at the bottom of the MAC West Division standings last season.

Ohio meets archrival Miami on Oct. 17 at Yager Stadium in Oxford. The RedHawks — reigning MAC champions— have claimed two wins in a row in the Battle of the Bricks.

The Bobcats play their final Saturday game on Oct. 24 at home against Bowling Green, with the Green and White looking for their fifth straight win in the series. BGSU was fifth in the MAC East Division last season.

Mid-week MACtion begins for the Bobcats on Nov. 4 at Central Michigan. Ohio will try to end its four-game skid against the Chippewas, who won the MAC West last year.

The Bobcats take to the road for the final time on Nov. 11 at Kent State. Ohio has won six in a row against the Flashes.

The Green and White return home on Nov. 18 to face Buffalo. The Bobcats have won two in a row against the Bulls, who last won at Peden Stadium in 2008.

OU tied with Buffalo and Kent State for second in the MAC East a year ago.

Ohio finishes the regular season in Athens on Nov. 27 against Akron, which went winless a year ago. The Bobcats have won 11-of-12 against the Zips, who haven’t left Peden Stadium with a victory since 2004.

The Mid-American Conference celebrates its 75th anniversary this season, and the 24th MAC Football Championship game will be on either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bobcats have had five consecutive winning seasons, and have claimed victory in three straight bowl games.

Start times have yet to be determined.

2020 Ohio Football Schedule

Date Opponent 9-5 vs. NC Central 9-12 at Boston College 9-19 vs. Marshall 9-26 at Texas State 10-3 at Toledo 10-10 vs. Eastern Michigan 10-17 at Miami 10-24 vs. Bowling Green 11-4 at Central Michigan 11-11 at Kent State 11-18 vs. Buffalo 11-27 vs. Akron

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

