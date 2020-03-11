12 named to TVC boys teams

A dozen boys basketball players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference basketball teams for the 2019-20 season, as voted on by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking divisions.

Meigs and River Valley landed two players apiece on the Ohio Division team, with MHS senior Weston Baer repeating as Most Valuable Player.

Baer — who is the first Marauder to win back-to-back conference Most Valuable Player awards since Mike Chancey in 1985-86 — is on the all-league squad for a third straight season. MHS sophomore Coulter Cleland joins Baer on the list for a second year in a row. The Marauders were tied for third in the TVC Ohio with Vinton County, both finishing 8-4 in league play.

Representing 1-11 River Valley — which was seventh in the league — junior Jordan Lambert was named to the team for a second year in a row, while senior Brandon Call was selected for the first time.

TVC Ohio boys Coach of the Year honors went to Jim Kearns, who led Alexander to a 10-2 league record and a share of the league title with Athens.

In the Hocking Division, Southern and South Gallia picked up three spots apiece, while Eastern and Wahama had a player apiece.

The Tornadoes — who finished fourth in the TVC Hocking at 9-7 — had a trio of first time honorees on the list, with seniors Trey McNickle and Cole Steele, and junior Arrow Drummer.

With matching 8-8 league marks, the Eagles and Rebels tied for fifth for the second year in a row. South Gallia’s three representatives were all first timers, senior Kyle Northup, junior Jaxxin Mabe and sophomore Brayden Hammond, while EHS senior Garrett Barringer picked up his third career all-conference honor.

Wahama — 0-16 in its final TVC Hocking season — was represented by senior Abram Pauley, a first time all-league selection.

Federal Hocking senior Bradley Russell and Miller senior Colby Bartley shared the TVC Hocking Most Valuable Player award, while Lancers’ head coach Jonathan Thompson was named Coach of the Year after guiding his club to a 15-1 record and an outright league title.

2020 TVC Ohio Boys Basketball

T1. Athens (10-2): Brayden Whiting (Jr); Brayden Markins (Sr).

T1. Alexander (10-2): J.K. Kearns* (Sr); Kaleb Easley (Sr); Caleb Terry** (Sr); Kyler D’Augustino (Fr).

T3. Vinton County (8-4): Gavin Arbaugh* (Sr); Lance Montgomery (Jr).

T3. Meigs (8-4): Weston Baer** (Sr); Coulter Cleland* (So).

5. Wellston (3-9): Hunter Smith (Jr).

6. Nelsonville-York (2-10): Ethan Gail (Jr); Mikey Seel (Sr).

7. River Valley (1-11): Brandon Call (Sr); Jordan Lambert (Jr).

Most Valuable Player

Weston Baer, Meigs.

Coach of the Year

Jim Kearns, Alexander.

2020 TVC Hocking Boys Basketball

1. Federal Hocking (15-1): Bradley Russell* (Sr); Hunter Smith* (Jr); Collin Jarvis (Jr); Nathaniel Massey (Jr).

2. Trimble (14-2): Brayden Weber** (Sr); Blake Guffey* (So); Cameron Kittle** (Sr).

3. Belpre (10-6): Makiah Merritt (Jr); Connor Baker* (Jr).

4. Southern (9-7): Arrow Drummer (Jr); Trey McNickle (Sr); Cole Steele (Sr).

T5. Eastern (8-8): Garrett Barringer** (Sr).

T5. South Gallia (8-8): Brayden Hammond (So); Jaxxin Mabe (Jr); Kyle Northup (Sr).

7. Waterford (5-11): Holden Dailey* (So).

8. Miller (3-13): Colby Bartley* (Sr).

9. Wahama (0-16): Abram Pauley (Sr).

Co-Most Valuable Players

Bradley Russell, Federal Hocking.

Colby Bartley, Miller.

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Thompson, Federal Hocking.

Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) tries a low post shot, during the Marauders’ Jan. 28 game against River Valley in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.12-MHS-Baer.jpg Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) tries a low post shot, during the Marauders’ Jan. 28 game against River Valley in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

