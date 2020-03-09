Eagles take series from RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Asbury University coughed up an early two-run lead before scoring 12 unanswered runs over its final six at bats to record a 14-5 win over the University of Rio Grande, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

The Eagles, who began the day by closing out an 11-3 victory over the RedStorm in the completion of the back end of Saturday’s doubleheader suspended by darkness, finished the day at 13-4 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Rio Grande finished the weekend at 3-20 overall and 1-5 inside the RSC.

The RedStorm spotted their guests a 2-0 first inning lead in Sunday’s regularly scheduled game, but rallied for four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame thanks to bases-loaded walks to junior Billy Cooper (Jackson, OH) and freshman Austin Kendall (Troy, OH) and a two-run single by freshman Carter Smith (Point Pleasant, WV).

Rio’s lead grew to 5-2 in the third on a run-scoring hit by senior Juan Familia (Reading, PA), but Asbury started the road back with single markers in both the fourth and fifth innings to slice the deficit to one.

The RedStorm got their collective backs broken — and the Eagles grabbed the lead for good — in the sixth inning.

Riley Baumbick reached on a one-out walk by senior reliever Trey Meade (Seaman, OH) and Garrett Mcintire followed with an opposite field bloop single to left before a sacrifice bunt by Austin Dick moved both runners into scoring position.

Trevor Campbell followed with a single up the middle to score both runners and give Asbury a 6-5 lead. Moments later, Paul Haupt homered to left and the lead grew to 8-5.

The Eagles proceeded to turn the contest lopsided by scoring once more in the seventh inning, three times in the eighth and twice more in the ninth.

Haupt and Campbell led Asbury’s 16-hit attack. Haupt went 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI, while Campbell went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, five runs scored and two RBI.

Joe Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, while Mcintire had two hits. CJ Compton and Colton Back both drove in two runs, while Baumbick and Matthew Baker each had a double.

Chase Thomas picked up the win in relief, allowing four hits and a run over 4-1/3 innings. Jackson Cole earned the save, allowing three hits over four scoreless innings.

Meade suffered the loss for the RedStorm.

Smith led Rio offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Kendall added a triple in a losing cause.

In the contest started on Saturday and finished prior to Sunday’s regular game, Asbury built an 11-1 lead by scoring in each of its first five at bats and cruised to the win.

Mcintire and Dick both had two hits and a run batted in, while Williams also finished with two hits.

Alec Lush picked up the win, allowing two hits and a run over five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Junior Cody Gabriel (Upper Sandusky, OH) started and took the loss for the Redstorm, allowing four hits and five runs in 1-1/3 innings.

Freshman Josh Wolfe (Hillsboro, OH) had a double and Familia drove in a run for Rio.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday when it hosts Fisher (Mass.) College in a non-conference doubleheader.

First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Carter Smith follows through on his swing after connecting for a two-run first inning single in Sunday’s 14-5 loss to Asbury University at Bob Evans Field. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.10-RIO-Carter.jpg Rio Grande’s Carter Smith follows through on his swing after connecting for a two-run first inning single in Sunday’s 14-5 loss to Asbury University at Bob Evans Field. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

