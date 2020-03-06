11 named to all-district girls teams

ATHENS, Ohio — A total of 11 girls basketball players representing Gallia and Meigs Counties were named to the 2019-20 All-Southeast District basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

Eastern, Gallia Academy, River Valley, South Gallia and Southern each had two choices, while Meigs claimed one spot.

River Valley was represented on the Division II second team by junior Hannah Jacks, who was a third teamer last year. On third team for the Lady Raiders this year is senior Payton Crabtree, who was a special mention in Division III for Oak Hill last season. Jacks and Crabtree averaged 13.7 and 13.0 points per game respectively for the 12-11 Lady Raiders this season.

Also in Division II, Gallia Academy finished 9-15 and was represented by senior Alex Barnes on second team, and junior Maddy Petro on special menton. Barnes — who averaged 14.2 points per game this season — was also a second team choice in her sophomore season, while Petro earned a third team nod as a sophomore.

For the Lady Marauders — who finished the year with a 6-17 record — sophomore Mallory Hawley landed on the Division II second team. Hawley — a third teamer on last year’s list — averaged 18 points per game this season.

Eastern had a pair of freshmen on the Division III list, with Sydney Reynolds on third team, and Jennifer Parker as special mention. Reynolds tallied a team-best 8.5 points per game for the 10-13 Lady Eagles this winter.

In Division IV, South Gallia finished 7-16 and was represented on the third team by sophomore Jessie Rutt for a second straight season. Rutt averaged 9.4 points per game this year. Lady Rebels senior Amaya Howell landed on special mention for her first all-district honor.

For Southern, also in Divison IV, sophomore Kayla Evans picked up her first all-district honor, averging 12.4 points per game for the 5-19 Lady Tornadoes. SHS senior Baylee Wolfe was named to the special mention for a second time in her career, also making it as a sophomore.

2019-20 OPSWA All-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams

Division I

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Kroft, Marietta, 6-0, Sr., 13.5.

SECOND TEAM

Morgan Altenburger, Marietta, 5-9, Jr., 14.8; Avery Thompson, Logan, 6-0, Jr., 9.7.

THIRD TEAM

Emilie Eggleston, Logan, 5-7, Sr., 12.0.

SPECIAL MENTION

Adi Hill, Marietta; Brooklin Harris, Logan.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, Jr., 15.0; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, So., 11.0; Emily Coleman, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-6, Sr., 11.3; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, So., 12.8; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, So., 17.2.; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Sr., 15.6; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0., Jr., 16.6; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-8, Sr., 16.1; Shay McDonald, Miami Trace, 5-9, Sr., 17.0.

Player of the Year: Kenzie McConnell, Circleville.

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Steve Kalinoski, Circleville; Amy Colgrove, Vincent Warren; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-8, Sr., 14.2; Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Jr., 13.7; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, So., 18.0; Amber Cottrill, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-7, Sr., 9.3; Molly Grayson, Vincent Warren, 5-3, Sr., 7.4; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-6, Jr., 13.0; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain, 5-2, Jr., 11.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, Jr., 9.7; Meghan Davis, Circleville, 6-1, Sr., 9.3; Shawna Conger, Washington Court House, 5-9, Sr., 16.6; Claire Cooperider, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, So., 10.4.

THIRD TEAM

Laura Manderick, Athens, 5-8, Sr., 12.2; Payton Crabtree, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 13.0; Katelyn Webb, Jackson, 5-1, So., 10.0; Tegan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, So., 10.0; Cree Stulley, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Sr., 10.9; Julia Hall, Chillicothe, 5-6, Sr., 12.0; Sommer Saboley, Vincent Warren, 5-5, Sr., 7.8; Emma Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain, 5-5, Jr., 13.3; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, So., 9.2; Brie Kendrick, Circleville, 5-7, Sr., 6.2; Tori Bircher, Circleville, 5-8, Sr., 7.9; Evie Wolshire, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 8.0.

SPECIAL MENTION

Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren; Millie Ryan, Vincent Warren; Paige Carter, Waverly; Carli Knight, Waverly; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro; Karleigh Hopkins, Hillsboro; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain; Megan Diehl, Circleville Logan Elm; Riley Schultz, Circleville Logan Elm; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace; Delaney Eakins, Miami Trace; Halli Wall, Washington Court House; Katie Burke, Lancaster Fairfield Union.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill, 5-8, Sr., 20.0; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, So., 14.0; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, So., 17.2; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Jr., 19.5; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Jr., 14.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, So., 23.0; Lexie Arden, Ironton, 5-11, Sr., 13.6; Samantha LaFon, Ironton, 5-11, Jr., 14.2; Emilee Whitt, South Point, 5-7, Sr., 16.3; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove, 5-9, Jr., 21.0; DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-1, Jr., 14.6; Camryn Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Sr., 10.2; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 16.0; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 15.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Jr., 12.0.

Player of the Year: Lexie Arden, Ironton.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown.

SECOND TEAM

Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, Sr., 9.0; Kara Meeks, Albany Alexander, 5-11, So., 10.1; Emilee Carey, South Point, 5-6, Sr., 13.1; Skylar Hice, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, Sr., 12.8; Hannah Stark, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, So., 10.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Fr., 10.9; Jenna Stone, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 10.6; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 13.8; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Sr., 14.5; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, So., 14.1; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-10, Fr., 18.7; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-9, So., 10.0; Hannah Hughes, Portsmouth, 5-7, Sr., 17.7; Morgan Rigsby, Portsmouth West, 5-8, Sr., 11.3; Keirah Potts, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 12.0; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-9, So., 10.0.

THIRD TEAM

Olivia Clarkson, Oak Hill, 5-10, Jr., 10.5; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York, 5-5, Sr., 9.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Fr., 8.5; Cidney Huff, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-6, Jr., 9.8; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, So., 9.8; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Fr., 6.2; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-6, So., 10.5; Marcy Dudgeon, Williamsport Westfall, 5-8, Sr., 12.5; Wylie Shipley, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Jr., 8.0; Madison Bronner, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-9, So., 9.9; Bre Call, Lucasville Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.8; Maddie Slusher, Minford, 5-2, Sr., 12.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, Jr., 12.0; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 10.1.

SPECIAL MENTION

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander; Emma Beha, Stewart Federal Hocking; Jennifer Parker, Reedsville Eastern; Lauren Lane, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Elli Williams; Ironton; Harlie Lyons, Proctorville Fairland; Lucy Simpson, Ironton Rock Hill; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Gabby Patete, Williamsport Westfall; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon; Hayleigh Risner, Piketon; Braylie Jones, Seaman North Adams; Karissa Buttlewerth, Seaman North Adams; Logan Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay; Alexa Rowe, West Union; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington; Grace Frame, Crooksville; Karsyn Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Hannah Tolle, Minford; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford; Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 5-9, Sr. 16.2; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, So., 15.0; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-9, Sr., 15.1; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, So., 13.0; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, So., 23.4; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 5-10, Jr., 16.3; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, Jr., 26.5; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-3, So., 18.5; Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-9, Sr., 14.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, So., 19.5; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, Jr., 16.3.

Player of the Year: Jacey Justice, Peebles.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-4, So., 12.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, So., 13.0; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, Jr., 14.0; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, Sr., 10.2; Sammy Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-6, Sr., 10.8; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-6, Sr., 10.7.

THIRD TEAM

Abbey LaFatch, Belpre, 5-4, Sr., 2.8; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, So., 9.8; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, So., 11.0; Josie Crabtree, Corning Miller, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Jessie Rutt, Crown City South Gallia, 5-7, So., 9.4; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, So., 12.4; Emma Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-4, Jr., 11.7; Rachael Hayes, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-0, Sr., 9.5; Tatum Arey, Peebles, 5-9, Sr., 9.6; Baylee Cox, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 9.5; Claire Detwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Jr., 6.8.

SPECIAL MENTION

Curstin Giffin, Belpre; Halee Williams, Belpre; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble; Haille Joseph, Corning Miller; Amaya Howell, Crown City South Gallia; Baylee Wolfe, Racine Southern; Andee Lester, Beaver Eastern; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western; Cylee Bratton, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; McKenzie Morrison, Manchester; Shayley Munion, Portsmouth Clay; Faith Maloney, South Webster; Kenzie Whitley, New Boston Glenwood; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green; Olivia Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Grace Smith, Sciotoville East; Faith Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph.

