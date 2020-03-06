2020 all-district boys basketball teams

ATHENS, Ohio — A total of 13 boys representing Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the 2019-20 OPSWA All-Southeast District basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

South Gallia and Southern each had three total choices to lead the area, while Meigs, Gallia Academy and River Valley claimed two spots apiece. Eastern also had a single player chosen for postseason honors.

The Ohio Valley Publishing area did not come away with a single first team selection in any division, but five players earned second team honors while another three ended up with third team accolades. Five more local ballers were chosen to the special mention lists.

Starting in Division III, Meigs senior Weston Baer — the school’s all-time leading scorer — was a second team choice for the second time in three years. Sophomore Coulter Cleland was also a third team selection for the 13-11 Marauders.

The Rebels landed a second team selection in Division IV with sophomore Brayden Hammond, while senior Kyle Northup and sophomore Jaxxin Mabe were each named to the special mention list following a 13-11 campaign.

The Tornadoes had three selections overall after an 11-12 season, with senior Cole Steele and junior Arrow Drummer leading the way as third team picks. Senior Trey McNickle was also a special mention choice in D-4.

The Eagles, after an 11-13 season, landed one pick in senior Garrett Barringer. The 1,000-point career scorer was chosen to the second team in Division IV.

Both the Blue Devils (10-13) and the Raiders (6-18) had two picks apiece in Division II.

Senior Logan Blouir was a second team choice for GAHS, while freshman Isaac Clary was chosen to the special mention list in D-2.

Junior Jordan Lambert was a second team choice for RVHS, with senior Brandon Call being added to the special mention list in D-2.

2019-20 OPSWA Southeast All-District Boys Basketball Teams

Division I

First Team

Brandon Noel, Chillicothe, 6-8, Sr., 18.0; Jayvon Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-5, Sr., 16.5

Player of the Year: Brandon Noel, Chillicothe

Coach of the Year: Eric Huffer, Chillicothe

Second Team

Tre Beard, Chillicothe, 5-11, Sr., 13.9; Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-0, So., 14.7

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Caleb Wallis, Jackson, 5-7, Sr., 23.0; Gavin Arbaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 6-1, Sr., 18.0; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Jr., 13.5; Brandon Simoniette, Vincent Warren, 6-1, Sr., 13.9; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, Jr., 16.4; Brayden Markins, Athens, 5-10, Sr., 16.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-9, So., 21.5; Huston Harrah, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-5, Sr., 15.0; Luken Hill, Thornville Sheridan, 6-5, Sr., 11.9

Player of the Year: Caleb Wallis, Jackson

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Alex Eversole, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Doug Fisher, Thornville Sheridan; Matt Hoops, Chillicothe Unioto

SECOND TEAM

Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, Jr., 10.2; Lance Montgomery, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, Jr., 14.0; Josh Lambert, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, Sr., 9.4; Jake Baumgard, Vincent Warren, 6-5, Jr., 9.1; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 5-10, Jr., 17.0; Logan Blouir, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, Sr., 16.6; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-5, Jr., 17.3; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, So., 11.1; Chase Poston, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, Sr., 12.5; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, Jr., 15.1; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, Jr., 14.8; Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace, 6-7, Jr., 13.8; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-2, Jr., 14.8; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, Jr., 13.8

THIRD TEAM

Reece Wheeler, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-5, Sr., 7.4; Jackson Graham, Marietta, 6-2, Sr., 12.1; Tanner Smallwood, Waverly, 6-6, Sr., 10.0; Ryan McGill, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, Jr., 10.2; Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-1, So., 17.2; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, 6-0, Jr., 16.4

SPECIAL MENTION

Caden Donaldson, Jackson; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Mark Duckworth, Marietta; Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren; Nate Trainer, Athens; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Brandon Call, Bidwell River Valley; Charlie Bean, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Jeremy Wietelmann, Circleville Logan Elm; Trevor Barker, Miami Trace; Evan Justice, Circleville; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House; Caleb Crawford, Hillsboro; Will Stenson, New Lexington

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, Sr., 20.0; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Sr., 10.0; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, Sr., 21.4; Jacob Polcyn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, Jr., 11.0; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-10, So., 15.6; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Titus Burns, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-2, Sr., 12.6; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, Sr., 17.1; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, Jr., 15.3

Player of the Year: Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace

Co-Coaches of the Year: Nathan Speed, Proctorville Fairland; Rob Beucler, Sardinia Eastern Brown

SECOND TEAM

Makiah Merritt, Belpre, 6-5, Jr., 18.0; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Fr., 15.0; Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, Sr., 19.1; Nick Nesser, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-7, Sr., 13.5; Colby Swain, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, Sr., 8.3; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, Jr., 17.2; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, So., 15.3; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, Jr., 15.5; Chance Gunther, South Point, 5-10, Sr., 14.9; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-4, Jr., 13.6; Cory Borders, Coal Grove, 5-10, Sr., 17.5; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, Jr., 13.6; Zane Kingsolver, West Union, 6-2, Sr., 19.0; Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, Jr., 11.0; Trent Hundley, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-4, So., 9.5; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, Jr., 13.0

THIRD TEAM

Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-2, Fr., 11.0, Drew Hanning, Oak Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.0; Ethan Gail, Nelsonville-York, 6-3, Jr., 14.1; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, So., 16.2; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, Jr., 11.4; Trent Dearth, Chesapeake, 5-10, Jr., 9.6; Jordan Grizzle, Ironton, 5-10, Sr., 10.4; Braden Stamper, Ironton Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 12.5; Jay Wyman, Williamsport Westfall, 6-0, Sr., 12.8; Chris Chandler, Piketon, 6-4, Jr., 12.9; Austin McCormick, Seaman North Adams, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Cade Meade, Seaman North Adams, 6-3, Jr., 12.0; Maveric Ferneau, Latham Western, 6-3, Sr., 14.8; Ryan Boone, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 11.4; Nick Davis, Portsmouth West, 6-3, Sr., 12.4; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-3, So., 12.0; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-0, Jr., 12.0

SPECIAL MENTION

Hunter Smith, Wellston; Keaton Potter, Oak Hill; Connor Baker, Belpre; Logan Adams, Belpre; Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York; Caleb Terry, Albany Alexander; Aaron Gillum, Chillicothe Southeastern; Gage Salyers, Ironton; Evan Gannon, Coal Grove; Nathan Cox, Chesapeake; Luke Blackburn, Williamsport Westfall; Tyree Harris, Piketon; Brody Fuller, Piketon; Cameron Campbell, West Union; Raymond Conner, Lynchburg-Clay; Broc Jordan, Latham Western; Luke Garrett, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Billy Crabtree, McDermott Northwest; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West; Miles Shipp, Portsmouth; Nathan McCormick, Minford; Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Bradley Russell, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-5, Sr., 13.8; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, So., 19.4; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller, 5-8, Sr., 21.7; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Sr., 16.9; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, Sr., 19.7; Bryson Simmons, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, Sr., 20.3; Weston Browning, Peebles, 5-9, Sr., 15.7; Hunter Ruckel, Peebles, 6-2, Sr., 18.5; Caden Miller, Crooksville, 6-1, Sr., 19.1; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, Sr., 21.0; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, Jr., 19.0; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Jr., 14.5

Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Thompson, Stewart Federal Hocking

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, Jr., 14.1; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 15.7; Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-3, So., 15.2; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, Sr., 15.0; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, Sr., 16.5; Hunter Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 6-2, Sr., 16.6; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 5-11, Jr., 14.0; Brayden Bockway, South Webster, 6-5, Sr., 16.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-4, Jr., 14.3

THIRD TEAM

Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, So., 10.5; Nathaniel Massie, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-1, Jr., 10.0; Bryce Newland, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, Sr., 15.2; Seth Beeler, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 16.0; Cameron Kittle, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 6.1; Cole Steele, Racine Southern, 6-0, Sr., 14.6; Arrow Drummer, Racine Southern, 6-5, Jr., 13.1; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-2, Jr., 14.0; Luke Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-2, Jr., 10.6; Wyatt Willey, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-0, Sr., 10.2; Josh Hughes, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 6-0, Jr., 8.9; Dawson Mills, Peebles, 5-10, Jr., 10.1; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Jr., 11.0; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-1, So., 11.3; Kayden Mollette, Lucasville Valley, 5-8, Sr., 12.9; Jermaine Powell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, So., 11.7; Jerome McKinley, New Boston Glenwood, 5-11, So., 7.5

SPECIAL MENTION

Luke Teters, Waterford; Collin Jarvis, Stewart Federal Hocking; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley; Sawyer Koons, Glouster Trimble; Steven Willison, Corning Miller; Jaxxin Mabe, Crown City South Gallia; Kyle Northup, Crown City South Gallia; Trey McNickle, Racine Southern; Drew Scherer, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; James Bentley, Leesburg Fairfield; Bradley Ashbaugh, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Alex Camp, Peebles; Oakley Burba, Peebles; Isaiah Scott, Manchester; Chase Carter, Beaver Eastern; Colt White, Crooksville; Gabe Ruth, South Webster; Mason Zaler, Lucasville Valley; Jarren Edgington, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Grady Jackson, New Boston Glenwood; Chase Clark, New Boston Glenwood

Southern senior Cole Steele releases a shot attempt over a pair of South Gallia defenders during a Dec. 17, 2019, boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir (14) releases a shot attempt over a Waverly defender during a Division II sectional semifinal contest at Southeastern High School on Feb. 18 in Londonderry, Ohio.

13 locals named to OPSWA district squads

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

