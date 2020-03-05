Eight land on District 13 girls teams

A total of eight local girls basketball players — five from Gallia County and three from Meigs County — were selected to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 teams.

Locally, Gallia Academy, River Valley and Southern garnered the most spots with two players apiece, while Meigs and South Gallia picked up a spot apiece. Eastern, in Division III, was the only local squad without a selection.

For the Lady Raiders, junior Hannah Jacks was named to the second team for a second straight year, while senior Payton Crabtree landed on special mention for her first all-district honor.

Representing GAHS, senior Alex Barnes was picked for second team, while junior Maddy Petro made special mention. Both Blue Angels have been on the District 13 teams before, with Barnes on second team as a sophomore and special mention as a freshman, and Petro on second team a year ago.

Repeating as a second team choice for the Lady Marauders was sophomore Mallory Hawley.

On the Division IV second team, South Gallia was represented by senior Amaya Howell, a first time all-district choice.

The Lady Tornadoes had a pair of special mentions, with senior Baylee Wolfe and sophomore Kayla Evans both as first time honorees.

The Division I-II Player of the Year award was shared between Vinton County’s Morgan Bentley and Warren’s Molly Grayson, with Bentley as a repeat choice. Warren’s Amy Colegrove was the Coach of the Year for Division I-II.

In Division III, the Player of the Year was Lexie Arden and the Coach of the Year was Doug Graham, both of whom represent Ironton.

Trimble claimed both special awards in Division IV, with Jayne Six as Player of the Year and Joe Richards as Coach of the Year.

Division I-II

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Bentley, Vinton County; Abbie Smith, Warren; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County; Hannah Kroft, Marietta; Molly Grayson, Warren; Avery Thompson, Logan; Laura Manderick, Athens.

Co-Players of the Year:

Morgan Bentley, Vinton County.

Molly Grayson, Warren.

Coach of the Year:

Amy Colegrove, Warren.

SECOND TEAM

Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Emilie Eggleston, Logan; Hannah Jacks, River Valley; Morgan Altenburger, Marietta; Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy.

SPECIAL MENTION

Sommer Saboley, Warren; Olivia Alloway, Warren; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Jessica Smith, Marietta; Adi Hill, Marietta; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County; Josie Ousley, Vinton County; Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Payton Crabtree, River Valley.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Lexie Arden, Ironton; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander; Emilee Whitt, South Point; Samantha Lafon, Ironton.

Player of the Year:

Lexie Arden, Ironton.

Coach of the Year:

Doug Graham, Ironton.

SECOND TEAM

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Paige Tolson, Federal Hocking; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake; Emilee Carey, South Point.

SPECIAL MENTION

Emma Beha, Federal Hocking; Jenna Stone, Fairland; Harlie Lyons, Fairland; Elli Williams, Ironton; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York; Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Kara Meeks, Alexander; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Abby Hicks, Coal Grove; Maddy Khounlavong, South Point.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Jayne Six, Trimble; Kyna Waderker, Belpre; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Emily Young, Trimble; Ashley Spencer, Miller; Bella Whaley, Ironton, St. Joseph.

Player of the Year:

Jayne Six, Trimble.

Coach of the Year:

Joe Richards, Trimble.

SECOND TEAM

Faith Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph; Laikyn Imler, Trimble; Rachael Hayes, Symmes Valley; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford; Amaya Howell, South Gallia.

SPECIAL MENTION

Briana Orsborne, Trimble; Abbey Lafatch, Belpre; Taylor Sells, Symmes Valley; Josie Crabtree, Miller; Kayla Evans, Southern; Kaitlyn Evans, Ironton St. Joseph; Baylee Wolfe, Southern; Askya McFann, Miller.

Southern senior Baylee Wolfe (center) works in the low post in front of SHS sophomore Kayla Evans (left) and Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (right), during a non-conference game on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.6-SHS-Wolfe.jpg Southern senior Baylee Wolfe (center) works in the low post in front of SHS sophomore Kayla Evans (left) and Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (right), during a non-conference game on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

