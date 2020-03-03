Tolsia turns back Wildcats, 79-57

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Eleven days later, not much had changed.

The Hannan boys basketball team — which dropped a 75-52 decision on Feb. 18 at Tolsia — met with those same Rebels to open the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament on Saturday night at Hurricane High School, with second-seeded THS taking a 79-57 victory over the seventh-seeded Wildcats.

Hannan (2-19) — ending the year on a 12-game skid — hit eight field goals, including a pair of three-pointers in the opening period.Tolsia (12-11), however, poured in 21 in the quarter, and led by three points eight minutes into play.

A 17-to-8 run in the second stanza gave the Rebels a 38-26 halftime lead. Tolsia added one to its edge in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 19-to-18 for a 57-44 lead headed into the finale.

Hannan marked 13 points over the final eight minutes, but THS tallied 22 to seal the 79-57 victory.

For the game, the Wildcats made 22-of-58 (37.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) three-point tries, while Tolsia shot 29-of-66 (43.9 percent) from the field, including 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Hannan was 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) and the Rebels shot 17-of-21 (81 percent).

HHS won the rebounding battle by a 40-to-32 clip, but committed 23 turnovers, a dozen more than Tolsia. THS also claimed a 22-to-15 advantage in assists.

Casey Lowery and Logan Barker led the Wildcats with 16 points apiece. Chandler Starkey was next with 10 points and a team-best six assists. Brady Edmunds recorded six points and a game-best 12 rebounds for Hannan, Justin Rainey added five points, while Dakota Watkins chipped in with four markers.

Leading the Rebels, Jesse Muncy and Tyler Johnson scored 25 and 21 points respectively. Austin Salmons had 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the victors, Zack Ball added 10 points and a team-best six assists, while Steve Ward rounded out the team total with six points.

Tolsia continues tournament play against Van on Tuesday in Hurricane.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.