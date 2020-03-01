Mason County results from the 2020 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships

Below are round-by-round results for every Mason County competitor at the 73rd annual WVSSAC Wrestling Championships held this past weekend at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Each school’s final 3-day record is included in parenthesis. Each state qualifier’s end-of-season record is also included in parenthesis.

POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS (44-14)

106: Parker Henderson (49-4)

— pinned Matthew Shahan (Phillip Barbour), 1:35

— def. Brody Hess (North Marion), 10-2 md

— def. Ryan Morgan (Liberty Harrison), 10-2 md

— def. Geno Casuccio (East Fairmont), 3-2 dec

113: Mackandle Freeman (44-7)

— won by forfeit

— lost to Brady Layman (Ritchie County), 3:10

— def. Caleb Nuzum (Phillip Barbour), 8-1 dec

— def. John Sanders (Independence), 11-2 md

— pinned Marko Tarley (Fairmont Senior), 0:34

— def. Isaac Harris (Berkeley Springs), 2-0 dec

120: Isaac Short (51-3)

— pinned Carter Hamilton (North Marion), 0:53

— def. Ashby West (Oak Hill), 2-0 dec

— pinned Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Senior), 4:41

— def. Judah Price (Independence), 4-1 dec

126: Christopher Smith (50-4)

— pinned Joseph Powers (Doddridge County), 1:18

— def. Thomas Ours (Petersburg), 4-0 dec

— def. Joshua Goode (Shady Spring), 7-4 dec

— lost to Blake Boyers (East Fairmont), 3-1 dec

132: Derek Raike (52-0)

— pinned Myles Coffman (Shady Spring), 0:56

— pinned Beau Bearden (North Marion), 1:34

— pinned Wyatt Conley (Weir), 2:41

— def. Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior), 19-4 tf

138: Justin Bartee (51-3)

— def. Camden O’Connor (Oak Glen), 11-3 md

— pinned Eli Shumaker (Grafton), 1:30

— def. Tanner Hoskinson (Fairmont Senior), 15-6 md

— pinned Levi Brake (Nicholas County), 17-5

145: Mitchell Freeman (50-5)

— pinned Clayton Moore (Lincoln), 1:40

— def. Noah Kiska (Frankfort), 3-0 dec

— def. Derek Starkey (Bridgeport), 7-2 dec

— def. Jonathan Creese (Oak Glen), 8-1 dec

152: Wyatt Wilson (44-12)

— def. Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County), 5-0 dec

— def. Dylan Knight (Doddridge County), 3-1 dec

— def. Kayden Procacina (Ritchie County), 3-1 dec

— lost to Peyton Hall (Oak Glen), 2:34

160: Zac Samson (45-10)

— def. Aaron Lyons (Keyser), 13-2 md

— def. Brent Robinson (Notre Dame), 4-3 dec

— def. Peyton Thompson (Berkeley Springs), 3-1 dec

— def. lost to Ben Kee (Herbert Hoover), 4-0 dec

170: Logan Southall (46-10)

— pinned Clay Sinnett (Liberty Harrison), 0:38

— pinned Nick Scott (Fairmont Senior), 1:04

— lost to Isaac VanMeter (Moorefield), 9-4 dec

— lost to Sam Adams (Independence), 4:53

— lost to Colton Moore (Braxton County), 4:21

182: Brayden Connolly (23-17)

— pinned Andrew Martin (Independence), 5:42

— lost to Colton Hovermale (Lincoln), 8-4 dec

— lost to Dominique Johnson (Oak Hill), 4-2 dec

195: Juan Marquez (43-9)

— pinned Caiden Adams (Oak Glen), 3:20

— pinned Mason Atkinson (Herbert Hoover), 2:00

— def. Garrett Conaway (North Marion), 4-2 dec

— def. Jacob Williams (Nicholas County), 4-3 dec

220: Wyatt Stanley (21-11)

— pinned Bradon Nicholson (Notre Dame), 5:09

— pinned Hunter Leggett (Ritchie County), 1:22

— lost to Noah Brown (Greenbrier West), 2:59

— lost to Jeff Bowles (Liberty Raleigh), 2:35

— lost to Sturgis May (Braxton County), 3:35

285: Jacob Muncy (35-13)

— pinned Dennis Redden (Nicholas County), 3:57

— lost to Quin Meador (Braxton County), 4:31

— lost to Mikey Hamrick (Magnolia), 1-0 dec

WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS (3-4)

132: Kase Stewart (37-13)

— lost to Colten Caron (Independence), 5-3 dec

— pinned Trevor Renforth (Phillip Barbour), 4:17

— lost to Tyler Teel (Herbert Hoover), 8-6 dec

145: Trevor Hunt (38-9)

— def. Bryson Spell (Braxton County), 6-4 dec

— lost to Jonathan Creese (Oak Glen), 9-3 dec

— pinned Eli Sedlock (Oak Hill), 2:43

— lost to Dillon Williams (Grafton), 5-1 dec

2020 Class AA-A state champions

106: Parker Henderson (Point Pleasant)

113: Brady Layman (Ritchie County)

120: Isaac Short (Point Pleasant)

126: Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)

132: Derek Raike (Point Pleasant)

138: Justin Bartee (Point Pleasant)

145: Mitchell Freeman (Point Pleasant)

152: Peyton Hall (Oak Glen)

160: Ben Kee (Herbert Hoover)

170: Isaac VanMeter (Moorefield)

182: Jordan Williams (Braxton County)

195: Juan Marquez (Point Pleasant)

220: Noah Brown (Greenbrier West)

285: Zach Frazier (Fairmont Senior)