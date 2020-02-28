Lowery lifts Hannan past Irish, 79-45

ASHTON, W.Va. — It was a career night … the kind that no other Mason County basketball player has ever known.

Senior Casey Lowery hit a dozen trifectas and poured in a career-high 38 points on Thursday night while guiding the Hannan boys basketball team on to a 79-45 victory over visiting Holy Family Christian School in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (4-18) made an impressive 21 shots from behind the arc, with Lowery leading that charge with a half-dozen through the end of three quarters of play.

Lowery was able to net another half-dozen 3-pointers down the stretch run, allowing the 6-foot-4 guard to surpass the previous Mason County mark for trifectas (11) set by Hannan’s Summer Stover back in 2008.

The Blue and White had nine different players reach the scoring column, despite not attempting a single free throw in the triumph. HHS led 22-10 after eight minutes and took a 36-16 lead into the break.

Lowery — who had eight, six and six points, respectively, in each of the first three quarters — helped the hosts establish a 52-36 cushion entering the finale before completing his record-setting night.

Hannan made 29 total field goals overall, while the Irish netted 19 total field goals — including four trifectas — while also making 3-of-4 free throw attempts for 75 percent.

Dakota Watkins followed Lowery with eight points, while Chandler Starkey chipped in seven points for the victors. Justin Rainey and Chris Exline were next with six markers each, with Logan Barker and Brady Edmunds adding four points apiece.

Sam Reynolds and Javen Breeden completed the winning tally with three points each.

Griffith and Gibeant paced Holy Family with a dozen points apiece, while Breeze and Perkins respectively added eight and seven markers in the setback.

Hannan returns to action Saturday night when it opens Class A Region IV, Section 2 play at Hurricane High School as it faces second seeded Tolsia at 7 p.m.

The winner advances to Tuesday night’s game against the winner of the Huntington Saint Joseph-Van contest. That event, also at HHS, will start at 8 p.m.

Hannan senior Casey Lowery (30) releases a shot attempt during the first half of a Jan. 10 boys basketball game against Carter Christian in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.29-HAN-Lowery.jpg Hannan senior Casey Lowery (30) releases a shot attempt during the first half of a Jan. 10 boys basketball game against Carter Christian in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

