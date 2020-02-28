GA lands 7 on All-OVC wrestling

The Ohio Valley Conference released its 2019-20 all-conference wrestling team, featuring the 14 weight class champions, as well as an honorable mention from each of the five participating schools.

Gallia Academy — which won its fifth straight conference title at the Feb. 12 meet at Ironton High School — had league-best six champions, with sophomore Garytt Schwall and senior Bronson Carter repeating in the 120 and 160-pound divisions respectively.

Also on first team for the Blue Devils were sophomore Todd Elliott (113), junior C.J. Berkley (126), sophomore Dakota McCoy (152) and senior Corbin Walker (220), with freshman Chris Moore (195) as the champions’ honorable mention.

Fairland — taking runner-up — had a quartet of weight class champions in Rhiyder Slone (132), Hunter Brewer (145), Blaine Cremeans (170) and Alex Gartin (182), with Brewer and Cremeans winning for a second straight year. Zane Tucker was the Dragons’ honorable mention choice.

J.D. Leach (138) and Matt Davis (195) represented Ironton on first team, with Leach repeating as league champ. Hunter Eaches was honorable mention for the third place Fighting Tigers.

Chesapeake had a pair of league champions in Jullian Pennington (106) and Nick Barns (285). The Panthers finished fourth in the conference and had Landon Preston on the honorable mention list.

South Point — which finished without an individual champion and was fifth overall — was represented by Ryan Jeffers on honorable mention.

Gallia Academy freshman Chris Moore rises up from an opponent after scoring a pinfall victory during a Dec. 18, 2019, dual match against Warren at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.29-GA-Moore.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Chris Moore rises up from an opponent after scoring a pinfall victory during a Dec. 18, 2019, dual match against Warren at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

