Point Pleasant breezes past Bulldogs, 70-51

VAN, W.Va. — Hitting their stride at the right time.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team won pushed its winning streak to a season-best three games on Thursday in Boone County, as the visiting Big Blacks rolled to a 70-51 victory over host Van.

Point Pleasant (9-11) connected on nine field goals in the opening quarter, and led 22-15 eight minutes in.

A 14-to-8 second quarter gave the Big Blacks a 36-23 halftime lead, with seven different players scoring for the guests in the first half.

PPHS added four points to its edge with a 16-to-12 third period, and headed into the finale with a 52-35 advantage.

The Bulldogs (4-15) — dropping a fifth consecutive decision — saved their best for last, coming up with 16 points over the final eight minutes. The Big Blacks, however, slammed the door with an 18-point fourth quarter, featuring a quartet of three-pointers.

For the game, 11 of Point Pleasant’s 28 field goals came from three-point range, and the Big Blacks went a perfect 3-for-3 at the foul line. Van hit 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) free throws, to go with 17 two-pointers and one triple.

Leading the Red and Black, Hunter Bush hit four trifectas on his way to a game-high 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Kyelar Morrow and Eric Chapman both scored 12 points in the win, with Morrow also draining four triples.

Braxton Yates was next with eight points, all in the first half, followed by Aidan Sang with seven, all in the opening quarter. Nick Smith scored four points for the victors, McKeehan Justus tallied three, while Cody Schultz rounded out the team total with two.

Van was led by David Stewart with 17 points, and Shaun Booth with 10. Jacob Jarrell scored eight for the hosts, Hunter McMicken added six, while Kalen Booth and Austin Javins finished with four apiece. Byron Stewart capped off the scoring column with two points for the Bulldogs.

After PPHS hosts Wahama on Friday, the Big Blacks and Bulldogs will meet at ‘The Dungeon’ on Wednesday.

