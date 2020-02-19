Tornadoes turn back Ravenswood, 53-47

RACINE, Ohio — Building momentum before the postseason.

In its final game before starting sectional play, the Southern boys basketball team claimed a 53-47 victory over visiting Ravenswood on Monday night in Meigs County, giving the Tornadoes their longest winning streak of the season, at four games.

Southern (11-10) led the Red Devils (9-11) 24-10 one quarter into play, hitting 10 field goals, five of which came from Arrow Drummer.

Ravenswood nearly made up its deficit in the second, going on an 18-to-6 run to make the SHS lead 30-28 at halftime.

The Tornadoes sank three three-pointers as part of a 13-to-8 third quarter, stretching the hosts’ lead 43-36 with eight minutes to play.

RHS came up with 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Purple and Gold sealed the 53-47 win with 10 in the finale, featuring a 4-of-8 performance at the foul line.

For the game, SHS was 5-of-10 (50 percent) at the foul line, while making 15 two-pointers and six triples. Meanwhile, the guests hit 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) free throws, and claimed five of their 16 field goals from long range.

Drummer led the Tornadoes with 16 points, featuring seven field goals and a pair of free throws. Cole Steele was next with 11 points, six of which came from beyond the arc, while Coltin Parker tallied nine on a team-best three triples. Trey McNickle scored seven in the win, Landen Hill added four, while Chase Bailey and Ryan Laudermilt had three apiece.

Ravenswood was led by Matthew Carte with 16 points and Jaycob Creel with 11. Shawn Banks was next with nine points for the Red Devils, followed by Devin Raines with five, Ashton Miller with four and Trey Mandrake with two.

After Wednesday’s sectional semifinal, the Tornadoes will finish the regular season at Trimble on Friday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.