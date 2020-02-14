Blue Devils win 5th straight OVC title

IRONTON, Ohio — A big high-five.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team had six individual champions and captured the program’s fifth consecutive league title on Wednesday night during the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at Ironton High School in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils set both program and league records by capturing their fifth consecutive league title as a team, and the hosts also had a pair of repeat champions while cruising to their history-making crown.

Sophomore Garytt Schwall and senior Bronson Carter each repeated as league champions in their respective 120-pound and 160-pound divisions for GAHS.

The Blue and White also received first-time championship efforts from sophomore Todd Elliott (113), junior C.J. Berkley (126), sophomore Dakota McCoy (152) and senior Corbin Walker (220).

Fairland was the overall runner-up and had four weight class champions in Rhiyder Slone (132), Hunter Brewer (145), Blaine Cremeans (170) and Alex Gartin (182). Both Brewer and Cremeans were also repeat champions from a year ago.

Ironton placed third and had two league champs in J.D. Leach (138) and Matt Davis (195), with Leach serving as a repeat champion.

Fourth place Chesapeake had a pair of league champions in Jullian Pennington (106) and Nick Barns (285). South Point was fifth overall and did not have an individual champion.

The Blue Devils have now captured 41 weight class championships to go along with five team titles over their 5-year reign as OVC champions.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are members of the 2019-20 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. Kneeling in front, from left, are Jaquar Brown, Chris Moore, David Wells, Todd Elliott, Garytt Schwall, Nate Yongue, DaKota McCoy and Ethan Williams. Standing in back are Chancey Odom, Wyatt Rucker, Logan Nicholas, Bronson Carter, Gave Raynor, C.J. Berkley, Jayden Dunlap and Brayden Easton. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_GA-wre.jpg Pictured are members of the 2019-20 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. Kneeling in front, from left, are Jaquar Brown, Chris Moore, David Wells, Todd Elliott, Garytt Schwall, Nate Yongue, DaKota McCoy and Ethan Williams. Standing in back are Chancey Odom, Wyatt Rucker, Logan Nicholas, Bronson Carter, Gave Raynor, C.J. Berkley, Jayden Dunlap and Brayden Easton. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.