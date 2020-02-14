All-OVC girls bowling team

The 2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference girls bowling team was named this week following the league match held at Spare Time Recreation in Ironton, Ohio. South Point, with a final tally of 1,694, claimed the OVC championship after finishing well ahead runner-up Gallia Academy (1,556). The ladies pictured above were the All-OVC first team and honorable mention selections. In no particular order, the first team honorees were Aysiah Sharp (SP), Paige Harrison (GA), Zoe Laslo (SP), Jordan McFann (SP), Sara Ward (SP), Demi Sands (IHS) and Mary Kettel (IHS). The honorable mention choices were Elizabeth Ferguson (RH), Makenna Caldwell (GA), Abby Bloomfield (CG), Jenna Clary (SP) and Lacey Waddle (IHS). (Submitted photo)

