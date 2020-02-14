Wahama turns back Lady Irish, 48-35

MASON, W.Va. — A home finale to remember.

The Wahama girls basketball team played host for the final time this regular season on Thursday night, and the Lady Falcons treated their home fans to a 48-35 victory over non-conference guest Charleston Catholic, which had won seven of its last eight games headed into play.

Wahama (10-10) — winner of back-to-back games for the fourth time this season — charged out to an 11-5 lead eight minutes into play, with WHS junior Emma Gibbs scoring nine in the opening quarter.

The Lady Falcons outscored Charleston Catholic (12-7) 17-to-9 in the second period, increasing the margin to 28-14 at halftime.

The Lady Irish came out of the half with their best stanza of the game, outscoring WHS 12-to-9 to make the Lady Falcon lead 37-26 with eight minutes to play.

Wahama capped off the 48-35 win with an 11-to-9 fourth quarter, hitting 9-of-12 free throws in the period.

For the game, WHS made 16-of-20 (75 percent) foul shots, as well was 16 field goals. The guests hit 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) free throws, and made 13 field goals, including five three-pointers.

Gibbs led the Red and White with 24 points, combining seven field goals with a perfect 10-of-10 day at the charity stripe. Hannah Rose was next with 13 points for the victors, followed by Amber Wolfe with three. Mikie Lieving, Lauren Noble, Victoria VanMatre and Morgan Christian each scored two points to round out the winning tally.

Sydney Bolles led Charleston Catholic with 16 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Hannah Rahin scored eight points in the setback, Claire Mullen added five, while Annie Cimino, Chloe Clark and Abigail Fizer claimed two each.

The Lady Falcons return to the court on Monday at Ravenswood.

