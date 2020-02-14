Point Pleasant takes down Bison, 53-40

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Sealing the win on the defensive end.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball allowed host Buffalo to score just six points on three field goals in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s bout in Putnam County, as the Big Blacks secured the 53-40 victory.

PPHS (7-11) was up 12-8 eight minutes into play, hitting five field goals in the opening stanza.

Buffalo (5-12) had its best quarter of the night in the second, scoring 16 points, but the Big Blacks matched the hosts’ output and went into halftime with a 28-24 lead.

The guests added one to their advantage with an 11-to-10 third quarter, making the margin 39-34 with eight minutes to play.

Point Pleasant’s defense wasn’t alone in finishing the game strong, as the Red and Black sealed the 53-39 victory with 14 points in the fourth.

For the game, PPHS was 6-of-10 (60 percent) from the foul line, to go with 13 two-pointers and seven triples. Meanwhile, BHS was 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) at the charity stripe, and had two of its 14 field goals come from downtown.

PPHS junior Hunter Bush led the guests with 18 points, teaming seven field goals with a 4-for-6 day at the line. Braxton Yates hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to 11 points, while Kyelar Morrow sank three triples and finished with nine points.

McKeehan Justus also made two trifectas en route to eight points for Point Pleasant, while Aidan Sang scored four. Rounding out the winning tally, Eric Chapman marked two points and Trey Peck came up with one.

Buffalo was led by Alec Hanshaw with 12 points and Noah Thompson with eight. Ian Thompson was next with six points, followed by David Whittington with five, Jackson England with four, Adam Slaman with three, and Evan Smalley with two.

The Red and Black will be back at home on Tuesday against Wayne.

