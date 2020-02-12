Hannan sweeps Lady Defenders, 83-17

ASHTON, W.Va. — A proper sendoff.

The Hannan girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style Tuesday evening with a dominant 83-17 victory over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Wildcats (5-8) led wire-to-wire and had four players reach double figures as the hosts picked up their second straight victory while also claiming a season sweep. HHS defeated the Lady Defenders (2-15) in Gallipolis back on Dec. 10, 2019 as well.

The Lady Cats received six points apiece from Julie Frazier and Rachel Ellis as they stormed out to a 19-3 first quarter advantage and never looked back.

Bailey Coleman led the second period surge with eight points during a 16-6 run that increased the halftime lead out to 35-9.

Frazier tacked on nine points as part of a 21-6 charge in the third frame that led to a 56-15 cushion entering the finale, then the hosts closed regulation with a 27-2 run that completed the 66-point triumph.

Hannan made 33 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also netted 14-of-25 free throw attempts for 56 percent.

Frazier paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 28 points, followed by Coleman with 14 points and Halie Johnson with 13 markers.

Plantz was next with a dozen points, while Ellis and Tonika Coleman respectively completed the tally with eight and four points.

OVCS made seven field goals — all 2-pointers — and went 3-of-5 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Lalla Hurlow guided the guests with nine points. Christina Dong, Lauren Ragan, Kenzie Childers and Lena Neal added two points apiece while rounding out the scoring.

Frazier — the team’s lone senior — was honored for her years with the program during the Senior Night festivities held between the girls and boys contests Tuesday night.

