Buckeyes rally past River Valley, 56-50

BIDWELL, Ohio — A tough way to wrap up the home schedule.

The River Valley boys basketball team built a 6-point lead entering the final quarter of its Senior Night contest, but visiting Nelsonville-York used a pivotal 27-15 surge down the stretch to claim a 56-50 victory Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Raiders (5-15, 1-10 TVC Ohio) honored seniors Cole Young, Brandon Call, Jordan Burns, Chase Caldwell, Matt Mollohan, Cameron Hess and Jamal Shivers before tipoff, then the hosts rode that momentum early on as Young and Mollohan poured in four points apiece while building a 12-9 first quarter advantage.

Jordan Lambert followed by scoring eight points as part of 17-10 second period run that ultimately allowed the Silver and Black to take a double-digit lead into the break at 29-19.

RVHS mustered only one field goal — a Mason Rhodes trifecta — in the third frame as the Buckeyes (5-16, 2-9) made a small 10-6 run to close to within 35-29 entering the finale.

Lambert contributed 10 points down the stretch run, but the Orange and Brown hit 11-of-19 free throw attempts and received 11 points from Ethan Gail as part of their fourth quarter charge that resulted in a 2-possession outcome.

Both teams hauled in 28 rebounds apiece, with the Raiders claiming a 13-9 edge on the offensive boards. The guests also committed 18 of the 35 turnovers in the contest.

River Valley made 20 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Lambert paced the hosts with a game-high 22 points, followed by Mollohan with nine points and Rhodes with eight markers. Young and Shivers respectively added four and three points, while Burns and Chase Barber completing things with two points each.

NYHS made 20 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and finished the game 13-of-23 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Gail led the Buckeyes with 18 points, all but three of which came in the second half. Drew Carter and Austin Thrapp were next with 10 points apiece, while Mikey Seel and Braydin McKee finished off the winning tally with nine markers each.

The Raiders won the first matchup in Nelsonville by a 70-31 count back on Jan. 7.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it travels to Albany for a TVC Ohio contest against Alexander at 7 p.m.

