Marauders fall at Marietta, 65-47

MARIETTA, Ohio — Without a main weapon, the winning streak comes to an end.

The Meigs boys basketball team —playing without the program’s all-time leading scorer Weston Baer, who missed the game with an injury — fell to non-conference host Marietta by 65-47 tally on Tuesday in Washington County.

The Marauders (11-9) — who had won six in a row headed into play — trailed 16-13 after one quarter, with Coulter Cleland scoring 11 of the guests’ points in the stanza.

Each side came up with 12 points in the second period, and Marietta (11-10) took a 28-25 lead into halftime.

The Tigers came out of the half with an 18-to-13 run, and led 46-38 with eight minutes to play.

The Maroon and Gold were held to a pair of field goals in the finale, as the hosts sealed the 65-47 win with a 19-to-9 spurt.

Meigs made 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) free throws in the game, and had four of its 19 field goals come from three-point range. Meanwhile, Marietta hit 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) foul shots, to go with two dozen two-pointers and a quartet of triples.

Cleland led the Marauders with 25 points, featuring 10 two-pointers, one trifecta, and a pair of free throws. Cory Cox was next with eight points, six of which came from beyond the arc. Wyatt Hoover had six points in the setback, Bobby Musser and Ethan Stewart scored three apiece, while Morgan Roberts rounded out the team total with two.

Leading the Orange and Black, Tony Munos scored 21 on the strength of 10 field goals. Ryan Mannix was next with 14 points, followed by Mark Duckworth with 13, and Jackson Graham with 11. Justin LaBarre finished with four points for the hosts, while Adam Coil claimed two markers.

Marietta also came out on top of its first bout with Meigs this season, winning 45-43 on Jan. 11 in Rocksprings.

The Marauders will be back at home on Friday against Nelsonville-York.

