Collins, Duvall post wins for RedStorm men at RSC Championships

TIFFIN, Ohio — Zack Collins and Daulton Duvall accounted for wins individually and Collins was the recipient of a major award in leading the collective performance of the University of Rio Grande men in the River States Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship, Friday evening, at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center.

Collins, a senior from Newark, Ohio, won the weight throw with a toss of 16.29m – or 53’-5.5”. His effort also earned a spot in the upcoming NAIA National Championship, eclipsing the “B” qualifying mark of 16.25m.

Collins also took RSC Field Athlete of the Year honors, which was determined through voting of the league’s head coaches.

Duvall, a senior from Flatwoods, Ky., won the shot put with an effort of 13.10m.

Rio also got a national qualifying effort from junior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) in the 3,000-meter race walk. His runner-up time of 13:59.57 met the “A” qualifying mark of 14:18.00.

The RedStorm finished fourth among the eight teams in the competition with 84 points. Indiana University East captured the team title with 184 points, while Point Park University (111 pts.) edged Midway University (110 pts.) for second place.

Other top individual performances by those representing the RedStorm included senior Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), who was third in the shot put with an effort of 12.21m and fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 11.35m; senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was third in the weight throw at 13.26m; junior Trace Conley (Minford, OH), who took fourth in the shot put with a heave of 11.77m; sophomore Fabio Inaba (Sao Paulo, Brazil), who was fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24; freshman Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who was fifth in the 3,000-meter run by crossing in 9:48.27; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 11.69m; freshman Chase McClay (McDermott, OH), who placed sixth in both the 60-meter hurdles (9.43) and 400-meter dash (53.76); freshman Holden Fritz (Canton, OH), who was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.27 and eighth in the 200-meter dash with a finish of 23.93; senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who was sixth in the 3,000-meter race walk with a time of 18:55.26; and freshman Finn Tomlin (Georgetown, OH), who placed seventh in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:32.53.

Rio also had a pair of relay squads who scored in the meet.

The 4×400 relay – comprised of Fritz, Tomlin, McClay and freshman Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) – placed fourth in a time of 3:42.44, while the 4,000-meter distance medley team of Setty, Freitag, Tomlin and Greenawalt was sixth in 12:16.19.

Xavier Stephens of Point Park was named Track Athlete of the Year. He was a part of all four of the Pioneers’ event wins as he placed first in both of his individual events – the 800 meters and mile – and he also anchored PPU’s winning relays in the 4×800 and distance-medley (mile leg).

Midway’s Montez Moore earned Newcomer of the Year honors. A freshman, Moore totaled 20 points in the jumps, finishing first in the triple jump and fourth in both the long jump and high jump. He was also a part of the Eagles’ third-place finish in the 4×400 relay.

IU East head coach Gus Schmader was named Coach of the Year. In his third season, Schamader led the Red Wolves to 19 all-conference performances.

Each of the participating schools also had one student-athlete recognized on the Champions of Character Team for best exhibiting the NAIA Champions of Character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Rio Grande was represented on the list by Duvall.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

