Blue Devils sweep Point, 61-53

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Devils ultimately finished what they started.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team used a 25-17 fourth quarter surge to break a 36-all tie while claiming a 61-53 victory over visiting Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (9-11) never trailed in the first half as the hosts built a 17-8 first quarter lead before securing their largest cushion of the night with a 7-4 run, making it a 24-12 contest midway through the second frame.

The Big Blacks (6-11), however, countered with an 8-2 surge and trimmed the halftime deficit down to 26-20.

The Red and Black made their biggest push in the third frame as Hunter Bush accounted for all the points during a 16-10 charge that eventually tied the game at 36-all entering the finale.

PPHS kept that hot hand moving into the fourth as the guests made an 11-6 run while taking their largest lead at 47-42 midway through the canto.

The Blue and White, however, hit all 12 of their free throw attempts down the stretch and ended regulation with a 19-6 surge that completed the 8-point triumph.

Gallia Academy also claimed a season sweep after posting a 59-38 decision at PPHS back on Jan. 4.

GAHS outrebounded Point Pleasant by a 34-26 overall margin, including a 9-8 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 14 of the 26 turnovers in the contest.

The Blue Devils netted 21-of-44 field goal attempts for 48 percent, including a 3-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent. Gallia Academy was also 16-of-21 at the free throw line for 76 percent.

Reece Thomas paced the victors with 15 points, followed by Logan Blouir with 14 points and Damon Cremeens with a dozen markers. Cremeens also recorded a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Isaac Clary was next with 10 points, while Ben Cox and Justin Wilcoxon respectively added five and three points. Devin Lee completed the scoring with two points. Clary and Wilcoxon also grabbed seven boards apiece.

The Big Blacks made 17-of-49 shot attempts for 35 percent, including an 8-of-30 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent. The guests were also 11-of-16 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Bush — who scored 25 points in the second half — paced PPHS with a game-high 34 points, followed by Braxton Yates with eight points and Eric Chapman with four markers.

Kyelar Morrow and Aidan Sang were next with three points each, while Trey Peck completed things with one point. Bush also hauled in a team-best seven caroms.

Gallia Academy returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Chesapeake in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant returns to the hardwood Thursday when it travels to Buffalo for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

