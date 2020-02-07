Lady Knights sweep Poca, 46-19

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — On a night that had people thinking about snow shovels, the Lady Knights simply broke out their brooms.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team forced 37 turnovers and led wire-to-wire Thursday night during a 46-19 victory over visiting Poca in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (3-14) snapped a 2-game losing skid in impressive fashion as the hosts stormed out to a 19-2 lead a minute into the second frame en route to their first regular season sweep.

The Red and Black also claimed a 37-24 victory over the Lady Dots (0-19) in the season opener at PHS back on Dec. 3, 2019.

Poca closed to within 3-2 at the 3:48 mark of the first following a basket by Alexis Kowalkoski, but the Red and White were ultimately never closer as PPHS reeled off nine straight points to close the stanza with a 14-2 advantage.

Morgan Miller added the first three of her nine second quarter points with a trifecta 30 seconds in, then Tristan Wilson converted an offensive putback at the 7:04 mark to give PPHS its first of three 17-point leads in the first half.

Poca closed the second frame with a 9-8 spurt over the final 5:50 while closing to within 27-11 at the break.

The Lady Dots — which committed at least seven turnovers in each period — came up empty on their first 13 offensive possessions, including eight turnovers to go along with five missed shot attempts.

Brooke Lawrence ended Poca’s scoring drought with a basket at the 3:41 mark of the third, making it a 37-13 contest at that point. The Lady Dots didn’t convert another field goal the rest of the way.

PPHS ended the third canto with a 3-1 run over the final 2:02, giving the hosts a sizable 40-14 edge entering the finale.

Madison Thomas capped a 6-3 run with a trifecta at the 1:32 mark, allowing the Lady Knights to take their largest lead of the game at 46-17.

Poca got a pair of free throws from Devin Ord with 1:16 left to complete the 27-point outcome.

Point Pleasant outrebounded PHS by a slim 35-34 overall margin, including a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 17 turnovers in the triumph.

PPHS made 16-of-70 field goal attempts for 23 percent, including a 5-of-24 effort from behind the arc for 21 percent. The Lady Knights were also 9-of-22 at the free throw line for 41 percent.

Brooke Warner led the Red and Black with a game-high 17 points, followed by Miller with 14 points and Tayah Fetty with six markers. Wilson was next with four points, while Thomas and Lena Zellinger respectively completed the winning tally with three and two points.

Wilson hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds, with Warner and Katelynn Smith respectively pulling down seven and five caroms.

Poca netted 5-of-34 field goal attempts for 15 percent, including a 1-of-9 effort from 3-point territory for 11 percent. The guests were also 8-of-27 at the charity stripe for 30 percent.

Ord paced the Lady Dots with seven points, followed by Brooke Campbell and Lawrence with six and three markers. Kowalkoski and Liberty Gladwell wrapped up the tally with two points and one point.

The Lady Dots have now dropped 18 of their 19 outcomes by double digits this winter.

Point Pleasant hosted Nitro on Saturday and returns to action Saturday, Feb. 15, when it welcomes Sissonville.

Point Pleasant senior Lena Zellinger, left, and freshman Patience Burke (33) apply pressure to a Poca player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.8-PP-Trap.jpg Point Pleasant senior Lena Zellinger, left, and freshman Patience Burke (33) apply pressure to a Poca player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.8-PP-Warner.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Tristan Wilson (12) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.8-PP-Wilson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tristan Wilson (12) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

