Marauders rally past Alexander, 53-41

ALBANY, Ohio — Getting good at this David role.

After knocking off league co-leader Athens on Friday, the Meigs boys basketball team took down another Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division giant on Tuesday night with a 53-41 victory over host Alexander at The Alley in Athens County.

The visiting Marauders (11-8, 7-3 TVC Ohio) notched their sixth consecutive win and also joined Vinton County for third place in the league standing, with both programs sitting just one loss behind both current leaders Athens and Alexander.

The Spartans (12-6, 7-2) controlled most of the first half after jumping out to a 13-7 first quarter lead, then both teams traded 13 points apiece in the second frame en route to a 26-20 halftime advantage.

The Maroon and Gold, however, started their furious second half charge as Coulter Cleland netted eight points during a 12-7 surge that trimmed the deficit down to a single point (33-32) entering the finale.

Cleland and Weston Baer each chipped in eight points down the stretch run as part of 21-8 charge that ultimately turned into a 12-point triumph.

Meigs was also able to salvage a season split after dropping a 52-33 decision at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium back on Dec. 20, 2019.

The Marauders made 21 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-13 at the free throw line for 77 percent.

Cleland led MHS with a game-high 27 points, followed by Baer with 18 points. Bobby Musser and Ethan Stewart were next with three markers each, while Wyatt Hoover completed the winning tally with two points.

Alexander made 14 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also netted 11-of-12 charity tosses for 92 percent.

Kaleb Easley paced the hosts with 18 points, followed by Kyler D’Augustino with 15 markers. Lukas Markins, Trey Schaller, Colby Carsey and Caleb Terry completed things with two points apiece.

Meigs returns to action Friday when it travels to McArthur for an all-important TVC Ohio contest against Vinton County at 7 p.m.

