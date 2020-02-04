Rio Grande roundup

Rio Grande men runner-up at OBC4

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fueled by a pair of all-tournament performances, the University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team posted a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament No. 4 at HP Lanes.

The RedStorm toppled 6,494 pins as a team, 95 behind tournament champion University of Akron (6,589 pins) and nearly 150 pins ahead of third-place Walsh University (6,345 pins) in the six-team field.

Junior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH) earned his second straight all-tournament honor by finishing second with 933 pins in five games for an average of 186.6.

Freshman Reece Collins (Columbus, OH) also grabbed a spot on the all-tourney team by placing third with 931 pins over five games for a 186.2 average. He also rolled the RedStorm’s top single game with a 209 in round four.

Also representing Rio Grande in the event was freshman Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who took seventh place with 907 pins in five games for an average of 181.4; senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 11th with 853 pins in five games for a 170.6 average; freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who placed 22nd with 663 pins in four games for an average of 165.75; and junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who was 38th with a 113 in the only game he rolled.

Rio Grande returns to action on Sat., Feb. 8, in the Muskie Mash at Tiki Lanes in Lancaster, Ohio.

RedStorm women finish third at OBC4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team notched a pair of Top 10 finishes and placed third as a team in Saturday’s Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament No. 4 at HP Lanes.

The RedStorm knocked down 4,658 pins as a team to beat out Tiffin University for third place in the four-team field. Walsh University won the team crown with 6,125 pins, while Muskingum University was second with 5,957 pins.

Individually, Rio Grande got a ninth-place showing from sophomore Tylor Orr (Chillicothe, OH), who took down 772 pins in five games for an average of 154.4 and a 10th place finish by sophomore Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who had 739 pins over five games for a 147.8 average.

Eberle tallied the team’s top individual game with a 181 in the second round.

Other representatives of the RedStorm in the event were sophomore Rena Kirts (London, OH), who was 11th with 717 pins in five games for an average of 143.4; freshman Kaci Bell (Portsmouth, OH), who took 17th place with 553 pins in five games for an average of 110.6; and freshman Ashley Morris (Vinton, OH), who toppled 350 pins in five games for an average of 70 and a 20th place finish.

Rio Grande returns to action on Sat., Feb. 8, in the Muskie Mash at Tiki Lanes in Lancaster, Ohio.

Barr, Cress lead Rio women at Greyhound Invite

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team recorded two Top 10 performances at Saturday’s Indy Greyhound Invitational hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the Athletic and Recreation Center.

Freshman Kaila Barr (Waverly, OH) took fifth place in the weight throw with a toss covering 15.43m, while sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) tied for ninth in the shot put with a heave of 11.35m.

The RedStorm return to action on Friday at the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio.

Collins, Inaba pace Rio men at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team managed a pair of Top 10 finishes at Saturday’s Indy Greyhound Invitational hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the Athletic and Recreation Center.

Senior Zack Collins (Newark, OH) finished fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 15.37m, while sophomore Fabio Inaba (Sao Paulo, Brazil) was seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.49.

The RedStorm are back in action on Friday at the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio.