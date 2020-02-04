Point Pleasant sweeps Wildcats, 86-36

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Over-powering offense.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team posted a season-best in the scoring column on Monday night in ‘The Dungeon’, with the host Big Blacks defeating guest Hannan by an 86-36 count.

Point Pleasant (6-9) — which also defeated the HHS (2-11) 76-34 on Jan. 17 in Ashton — was up 26-10 eight minutes into Monday’s game. A 12-to-2 run in the second quarter gave the hosts a 38-12 halftime advantage.

The Red and Black poured in 30 points in the third, connecting on a dozen field goals in the period. Hannan scored six in the third, and headed into the finale down 68-18.

The guests doubled their point total in the final quarter, scoring 18 points on eight field goals. Meanwhile, the Big Blacks capped off the 86-36 win with 18 of their own in the fourth.

For the game, PPHS made 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) free throws, and had 11 of its 35 field goals come from beyond the arc. Hannan came up empty from deep, but finished with 14 two-pointers, to go with a 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) day at the charity stripe.

Leading all-scorers, Point Pleasant’s Hunter Bush drained five three-pointers on his way to 31 points, 15 of which came in the opening quarter, with the other 16 coming in the third.

Eric Chapman finished with 15 points for the hosts, Zach McDaniel added nine, while Kyelar Morrow scored eight. Aidan Sang was next with six points, followed by Jonathan Griffin with five. Nick Smith, Zach Beckett and McKeehan Justus rounded out the winning total with four points apiece.

The guests were led by Brady Edmunds with 13 points and Chandler Starkey with 11. Casey Lowery and Justin Rainey both marked four points for the Wildcats, while Xavier Stone ad Logan Barker scored two each.

After hosting Ripley on Tuesday, Point Pleasant will take a trip to Gallia Academy on Saturday. Hannan is back home on Thursday against Teays Valley Christian.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

