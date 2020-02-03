Baer honored at Meigs

Meigs High School honored the school’s two most prolific scorers Saturday night between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Eastern. Amber Vining, a 2001 graduate of Meigs, is the leading scorer in school history with 1,400 points, including a school-record 49 against Waterford. Meigs senior Weston Baer surpassed Trevor Harrison (class of 1993) as the boys all-time leading scorer on January 14 at Fort Frye. Trevor scored 1,258 points in his career. After his 25-point performance against Eastern, Weston now has 1,373 points, just 27 points shy of passing Vining as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Meigs athletic director Kevin Musser, left, presented Vining and Baer each with a plaque, and Harrison, second from left, was on hand to present Baer with the game ball from his historic night. (Courtesy photo|Dave Harris)

