Posted on by

Baer honored at Meigs


photo

Meigs High School honored the school’s two most prolific scorers Saturday night between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Eastern. Amber Vining, a 2001 graduate of Meigs, is the leading scorer in school history with 1,400 points, including a school-record 49 against Waterford. Meigs senior Weston Baer surpassed Trevor Harrison (class of 1993) as the boys all-time leading scorer on January 14 at Fort Frye. Trevor scored 1,258 points in his career. After his 25-point performance against Eastern, Weston now has 1,373 points, just 27 points shy of passing Vining as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Meigs athletic director Kevin Musser, left, presented Vining and Baer each with a plaque, and Harrison, second from left, was on hand to present Baer with the game ball from his historic night. (Courtesy photo|Dave Harris)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.4-MHS-Baer.jpg