Meigs takes down Eagles, 61-42

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One streak had to end.

The Meigs and Eastern boys basketball teams both entered Saturday’s non-conference bout at Larry R. Morrison on their longest winning streaks of the season, and the Marauders claimed their fifth straight victory with a 61-42 decision over the Eagles, who had won three in a row.

Meigs (10-8) was ahead 13-12 eight minutes into play, and outscored the Eagles (9-10) 16-to-13 in the second quarter for a 29-25 halftime advantage.

The hosts added three more points to their edge in the third quarter, going on a 10-to-7 run for a 39-32 lead.

The Marauders slammed the door on the 61-42 with a 22-to-10 fourth period, in which the Maroon and Gold made 9-of-10 free throws.

For the game, MHS hit 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) foul shots, to go with 16 two-pointers and five triples. Meanwhile, Eastern was 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) at the free throw line and claimed two of its 15 field goals from deep.

Meigs senior Weston Baer led all-scorers with 25 points, combining six two-pointers, a pair of trifectas, and a perfect 7-for-7 day at the free throw line. Coulter Cleland hit a game-best three three-pointers on his way to 16 points, while Bobby Musser came up with 11 points in the win.

Morgan Roberts scored three points for the Maroon and Gold, while Cameron Burnem, Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover had two each.

Leading the Eagles, Garrett Barringer and Mason Dishong finished with 11 points apiece. Matthew Blanchard was next with seven points, followed by Derrick Metheney with six and William Oldaker with five. Colton Reynolds rounded out the team total with two markers.

Both teams resume play in their respective leagues on Tuesday, with Meigs at Alexander, and Eastern at Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.