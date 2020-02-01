Rebels roll past Point Pleasant, 61-37

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — They finished what they started.

The South Gallia boys basketball team built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and just kept adding to it Saturday night during a 61-37 victory over visiting Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (9-8) rode the hot hand of Brayden Hammond throughout most of the evening, but particularly in the opening frame after the sophomore poured in seven points en route to a 19-9 first quarter advantage.

The Big Blacks (5-9) were never closer than three possessions the rest of the way as Hammond added another nine points as part of a 17-10 surge that resulted in a comfortable 36-19 cushion at the break.

Both teams traded 13 points apiece in the third stanza for a 49-32, then Hammond — who led SGHS in scoring in each of the four periods — tacked on six more during a 12-5 finish to complete the 24-point outcome.

South Gallia netted 25 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also made 7-of-12 free throw attempts for 58 percent.

Hammond paced the hosts with a game-high 27 points, followed by Layne Ours with 13 points and Tristan Saber with seven markers. Jaxxin Mabe also contributed five points to the winning cause.

Jared Burdette and Kyle Northup were next with four points each, with Andrew Small completing the tally with a single point.

Point Pleasant sank 15 total field goals — including six trifectas — while also netting 4-of-8 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Hunter Bush paced PPHS with 14 points, followed by Eric Chapman with seven points and Kyelar Morrow with six markers.

Aidan Sang chipped in five points, while Nick Smith and Zack Beckett added two points each. Trey Peck completed things with a single point.

South Gallia returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Miller for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant hosted Hannan on Monday night and welcomes Ripley on Tuesday evening in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.