Point Pleasant outlasts Red Devils, 69-62

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Big Blacks just needed a little time to get warmed up.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team overcame a 2-possession halftime deficit with a 49-38 second half surge Friday night en route to a 69-62 victory over visiting Ravenswood in a non-conference contest at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (5-8) received a powerful 1-2 punch in the opening canto as Eric Chapman and Hunter Bush combined for all of the hosts’ points while building a small 11-10 edge.

The Red Devils (8-7), however, countered with six points from Trey Mandrake as part of a 14-9 second quarter push that gave RHS a slim 24-20 cushion at the intermission.

Kyelar Morrow caught fire in the third stanza as the junior poured in 14 points during a pivotal 25-15 surge that allowed PPHS to secure a 45-39 lead headed into the finale.

Bush and Morrow combined for 17 points down the stretch as part of a small 24-23 spurt that ultimately allowed the hosts to wrap up the 7-point triumph.

The Big Blacks — who snapped a 2-game losing skid — made 27 total field goals, including five shots from behind the arc. The hosts were also 10-of-17 at the free throw line for 59 percent.

Morrow led Point Pleasant with 24 points, all but two of which came in the second half. Bush was next with 22 points, followed by Chapman with 14 markers.

Aidan Sang and Nick Smith were next with four points apiece, while McKeehan Justus completed the winning tally with one point.

The Red Devils made 24 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 12-of-16 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.

Jaycob Creel paced RHS with a game-high 25 points, followed by Matthew Carte with 10 points and Mandrake with nine markers. Devin Raines and Shawn Banks were next with eight points each, while Ashton Miller completed the tally with two points.

Point Pleasant was at South Gallia on Saturday and returns to action Monday when it hosts Hannan in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

