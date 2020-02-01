OVCS knocks off Knights, 54-41

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A memorable night … all the way around.

Senior Mark Oliver became the 10th player in boys basketball history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for a career Friday night during a 54-41 victory over visiting Parkersburg Christian in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

Oliver entered the night needing nine points to reach the quadruple-digit club, and the Defenders (9-12) wasted little time in reaching the goal as Oliver converted a point-blank offensive putback on the right side of the rim with 4:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Those eighth and ninth points resulted in a 14-9 edge at the time, and Oliver had 14 points in the opening frame as the hosts built a 19-16 lead through eight minutes of play.

The Knights (9-7) were ultimately never closer as the Blue and Gold got another seven points from Oliver as part of an 11-4 second quarter surge, giving OVCS a comfortable 30-20 cushion headed into the break.

Ohio Valley Christian practically slammed the door shut with a 15-6 run in the third frame — including a dozen points from Oliver — while increasing its lead out to 45-26.

Izaia Nazzelrod scored 12 points during a 15-9 run by PCS at the end of regulation, ultimately wrapping up the 13-point triumph.

OVCS netted 23 total field goals — including three trifectas — while also making 5-of-11 free throw attempts for 45 percent.

Oliver led the Defenders with a game-high 34 points, all but one of which came in three quarters of play. Bradley Haley was next with nine points, followed by Jeremiah Swab and Joel Daugherty with respective efforts of four and three markers.

Conner Walter and Austin Beaver completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Parkersburg Christian made 18 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also made two charity tosses.

Nazzelrod paced the guests with 21 points, followed by Kaleb Dean with 10 points and Trey Bennett with six markers. Nazir Hewitt and Tyler Searfass chipped in two points each as well.

Oliver joins former standouts John Kennan, Marshall Hood, T.G. Miller, Adam Holcomb, Justin Beaver, Elijah McDonald, Bo Pollard, Austin Ragan and Pete Carmen in reaching 1,000 career points as a Defender.

OVCS returns to action Monday when it hosts North Pleasants at 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian senior Mark Oliver releases a shot attempt during the second half of a Dec. 10, 2019, boys basketball contest against Hannan in Gallipolis, Ohio. Oliver became the 10th Defender to surpass the 1,000-point plateau on Friday night. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.2-OVCS-Oliver.jpg Ohio Valley Christian senior Mark Oliver releases a shot attempt during the second half of a Dec. 10, 2019, boys basketball contest against Hannan in Gallipolis, Ohio. Oliver became the 10th Defender to surpass the 1,000-point plateau on Friday night. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

