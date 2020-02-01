Lancers roll past Southern, 65-38

RACINE, Ohio — A solid start, but it all fell apart.

The Southern boys basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leader Federal Hocking by four points one quarter into Friday’s bout in Meigs County, but the Lancers were in front 2:05 into the second period and never trailed again on their way to a 65-38 victory.

Southern (7-8, 6-4 TVC Hocking) — which had won three games in a row, but hadn’t taken the floor since Jan. 17 — didn’t commit a turnover in the opening quarter, and led 12-8 after a trio of lead changes.

Federal Hocking (15-3, 12-1) regained the edge with a 10-0 run over the first three minutes of the second, but the Tornadoes tied it at 18 with a 6-0 spurt over the next two minutes. The Lancers, however, claimed the final three buckets of the half and led 24-18 at the break.

Southern was back to within a single possession with a 6-to-3 start to the second half, but the Maroon and Gold closed the third period with a 14-to-2 run for a 41-26 lead.

The Lancer lead reached its peak at 64-33 with 1:49 to go, and FHHS settled for the 65-38 win, sinking 12-of-16 free throws in the final quarter.

The guests won the rebounding battle by a 43-to-23 clip, including 14-to-10 on the offensive end. Southern had 13 turnovers in the game, 10 of which came after halftime, while the Lancers gave the ball away 15 times. The hosts collected 10 assists, eight steals and two blocked shots, while Federal Hocking claimed 14 assists, eight steals and a trio of rejections.

The Purple and Gold made 14-of-55 (25.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) three-point tries, while Federal Hocking was 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) from the field, including 4-of-16 (25 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, SHS was 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) and FHHS shot 15-of-21 (71.4 percent).

Coltin Parker led the Tornadoes with 12 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Cole Steele hit a pair of triples on his way to eight points, while Chase Bailey scored six on a trio of two-pointers.

Trey McNickle and Landen Hill marked five points apiece in the contest, with McNickle earning a team-best four assists, and Hill pulling in five rebounds. Ryan Laudermilt contributed two points to the Tornado cause, while Arrow Drummer grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

Leading Southern on defense, Drummer and McNickle both had two steals and a rejection.

For Federal Hocking, Collin Jarvis led the way with 25 points and four assists on the offensive end, to go with three steals and a block on defense. Bradley Russell and Nathaniel Massey scored 14 points apiece in the win, with Russell grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. Hunter Smith recorded 11 points for the Maroon and Gold, while Terrell Mayle came up with one.

FHHS also topped Southern 81-70 on Dec. 20 in Stewart.

After Saturday’s clash with Waterford, the Tornadoes will visit Belpre on Tuesday.

Southern’s Isaac McCarty brings the ball across midcourt, during the second half of the Tornadoes’ 65-38 loss on Friday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.2-SHS-McCarty.jpg Southern’s Isaac McCarty brings the ball across midcourt, during the second half of the Tornadoes’ 65-38 loss on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Coltin Parker (22) launches a triple, during the Tornadoes’ 65-38 loss to Federal Hocking on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.2-wo-SHS-Parker.jpg Southern senior Coltin Parker (22) launches a triple, during the Tornadoes’ 65-38 loss to Federal Hocking on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Trey McNickle (14) drives past a Federal Hocking defender, during the second half of the Lancers’ 27-point win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.2-wo-SHS-McNickle.jpg Southern senior Trey McNickle (14) drives past a Federal Hocking defender, during the second half of the Lancers’ 27-point win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern’s Ryan Laudermilt drives past a Lancers defender, during Friday’s TVC Hocking tilt in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.2-wo-SHS-Laudermilt.jpg Southern’s Ryan Laudermilt drives past a Lancers defender, during Friday’s TVC Hocking tilt in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

