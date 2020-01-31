Lady Raiders sweep Point Pleasant, 55-28

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va — More of the same the second time around.

The River Valley girls basketball team never trailed and used a 24-8 third quarter surge to pull away Thursday night for 55-28 victory over host Point Pleasant in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Raiders (11-8) led all but 23 seconds of regulation as the guests broke away from a 2-all tie after Hannah Jacks converted a pair of free throws 40 seconds into the game, giving the Silver and Black a permanent lead of 4-2.

The Lady Knights (2-13) were never closer from there as Baylie Rickard netted the first of two free throw attempts with 4:54 left, allowing the Red and Black to close back to within a possession at 6-3.

River Valley — behind eight first quarter points from Jacks — made a small 4-2 spurt the rest of the opening frame while building a 10-5 advantage.

A Rickard free throw capped a 5-2 run out of the second period gate, allowing PPHS to get back to within 12-10 with 4:06 left in the half.

The Lady Raiders, however, received back-to-back baskets from Payton Crabtree over the next two minutes, sparking an 8-3 surge that gave the guests a 20-13 edge headed into the break.

Everything clicked for RVHS in the third canto after shooting 60 percent from the field while also holding Point Pleasant scoreless on its first 13 possessions, which resulted in 13 consecutive points and a 33-13 advantage with 3:12 remaining.

Rickard ended Point’s scoring drought at the 3:01 mark with a basket, but the Lady Raiders countered with an 11-6 charge over the final 2:33 that led to a 44-21 lead entering the finale.

River Valley twice led by as many as 27 points down the stretch, including the final outcome. RVHS also claimed a season sweep after posting a 54-24 victory in Bidwell back on Jan. 13.

The Lady Raiders outrebounded PPHS by a 39-29 overall margin, but the hosts claimed an 11-8 edge on the offensive glass. Both teams committed 18 turnovers apiece in the contest.

River Valley made 17-of-50 field goal attempts for 34 percent, including a 2-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. The guests were also 19-of-22 at the free throw line for 86 percent.

Jacks led the Lady Raiders with a game-high 20 points, followed by Lauren Twyman with 16 points and Crabtree with 11 markers. Jacks, Crabtree and Kasey Birchfield also hauled in matching team-highs of seven rebounds each.

Savannah Reese and Zoe Milliron both contributed three points apiece, while Sierra Somerville completed the winning tally with two points.

The Lady Knights netted 11-of-54 field goal attempts for 20 percent, including a 1-of-16 effort from 3-point territory for six percent. PPHS was also 5-of-13 at the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Brooke Warner paced the hosts with 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds, followed by Rickard with seven points and Morgan Miller with five markers. Tayah Fetty also added four points and five rebounds.

River Valley next plays on Monday when it travels to McArthur to face Vinton County in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Gallia Academy in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

River Valley sophomore Lauren Twyman (20) guards Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner (10) during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_2.1-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley sophomore Lauren Twyman (20) guards Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner (10) during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Sierra Somerville (22) hauls down a rebound over Point Pleasant sophomore Katelynn Smith (30) during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_2.1-RV-Somerville.jpg River Valley junior Sierra Somerville (22) hauls down a rebound over Point Pleasant sophomore Katelynn Smith (30) during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Baylie Rickard (14) blocks a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against River Valley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_2.1-PP-Rickard.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Baylie Rickard (14) blocks a shot attempt during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against River Valley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant defenders Keirra Smith (00) and Brooke Warner apply pressure to River Valley senior Kaylee Tucker during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_2.1-PP-Trap.jpg Point Pleasant defenders Keirra Smith (00) and Brooke Warner apply pressure to River Valley senior Kaylee Tucker during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Hannah Jacks, left, releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_2.1-RV-Jacks.jpg River Valley junior Hannah Jacks, left, releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.